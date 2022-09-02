Match ends, Netherlands 2, Scotland 1.
Scotland succumbed to a friendly defeat in the Netherlands in their penultimate match before the World Cup play-offs.
Vivianne Miedema struck her 95th international goal to put the Dutch ahead but Claire Emslie soon levelled.
Fenna Kalma forced in her first Netherlands goal in the closing stages after Renate Jansen's deflected shot had been saved on to the crossbar.
Pedro Martinez Losa's Scots play their final World Cup qualifier away to Faroe Islands on Tuesday.
And the play-off draw takes place next Friday, with the matches in October.
The Dutch, playing their first match under new coach Andries Jonkers, started strongly and moved into the lead when Danielle van de Donk created space for Miedema to finish just inside the penalty area.
But Scotland's response was almost immediate. Kelly Clark's superb pass over the top of the home defence was chased and swept in by Emslie from the inside right channel.
Van de Donk should have put the Dutch in front again after Jackie Groenen had caught Chloe Arthur in possession and played in the midfielder, her shot just wide of the left-hand post.
And Van de Donk passed up another chance after Miedema's header came back off the crossbar, the rebound shot looping over to safety for Scotland.
Miedema was then unfortunate to see her shot deflect wide.
The second period produced fewer chances, though Miedema forced a good save from Lee Gibson after latching on to the ball in a central position.
A fierce drive by Erin Cuthbert after some delightful footwork by Caroline Weir was held by home keeper Daphne van Domselaar, who then blocked Emslie's header after the forward pounced on a loose ball.
Weir directed a low shot wide and, at the other end, Scotland had a let-off when substitute Pelova's volley rattled Gibson's left-hand post.
But the Dutch pressure told when Jansen's effort took a nick and looped up, Gibson pushing the ball on to the bar only for Kalma to pounce.
An unfortunate end for Scotland, who were competitive throughout and gave game time to 17 players in all.
Line-ups
Netherlands
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1van Domselaar
- 5Wilms
- 3van der GragtSubstituted forNouwenat 63'minutes
- 20Janssen
- 18CasparijSubstituted forOlislagersat 62'minutes
- 14GroenenSubstituted forEgurrolaat 63'minutes
- 8Spitse
- 13Jansen
- 10van de DonkSubstituted forPelovaat 63'minutes
- 6RoordSubstituted forBrugtsat 63'minutes
- 9MiedemaSubstituted forKalmaat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Nouwen
- 11van Dooren
- 15Dijkstra
- 16Kop
- 19Olislagers
- 21Egurrola
- 22Brugts
- 23Lorsheyd
- 25Kalma
- 26Pelova
Scotland
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alexander
- 23ClarkSubstituted forMitchellat 45'minutes
- 15Howard
- 5BeattieSubstituted forCorsieat 45'minutes
- 2Docherty
- 22Cuthbert
- 14ArthurSubstituted forBrownat 36'minutes
- 9WeirSubstituted forGrahamat 87'minutes
- 18Emslie
- 20ThomasSubstituted forMurrayat 63'minutes
- 19ClellandSubstituted forHarrisonat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Mitchell
- 4Corsie
- 6Clark
- 7Brown
- 10Graham
- 11Davidson
- 12Fife
- 13McLauchlan
- 16Murray
- 17Harrison
- 21Cumings
- Referee:
- Angelika Söder
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home15
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away3
