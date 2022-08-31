Close menu
Scottish League Cup
Ross CountyRoss County1CelticCeltic4

Ross County 1-4 Celtic: League Cup holders cruise into last 16

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Callum McGregor's first Celtic goal since March opened the scoring in Dingwall
Callum McGregor's first Celtic goal since March opened the scoring in Dingwall

Celtic maintained their unbeaten start to the season after the holders dispatched fellow Scottish Premiership side Ross County to set up a League Cup quarter final at Motherwell.

Two goals in four first-half minutes from Callum McGregor and Giorgos Giakoumakis put the visitors firmly in the driving seat in Dingwall.

Malky Mackay saw an improvement from his side after the break as Alex Iacovitti nodded in to pull one back, but Celtic sealed the win with strikes from Daizen Maeda and James Forrest.

The result warms up Ange Postecoglou's side - who have now scored 25 goals in their opening six domestic games - perfectly for Saturday's derby with Rangers.

After Sunday's record-breaking 9-0 win at Tannadice, Postecoglou made nine alterations to his XI, but there was no change in Celtic's relentless attacking intent, as they hit the County crossbar twice in the opening five minutes.

First, Stephen Welsh crashed a header off the woodwork, before David Turnbull's deflected free-kick looped high and bounced off the bar.

The large away crowd wouldn't have to wait much longer to see the net ripple, though, as Turnbull's quick corner caught County off guard and McGregor cushioned a first-time finish in via a deflection.

Four minutes later, it was two. This time Giakoumakis made space for himself on the edge of the home box and drove a left-foot finish into the bottom left-hand corner.

County threatened to make a second-half comeback when unmarked Iacovitti nodded in after a Jordan White knock-down.

But just five minutes later, Celtic reinstated their two-goal cushion as Maeda was quickest to react to a rebound after McGregor had a shot saved.

And substitute Forrest put further gloss on the victory by hooking in his first goal of the season from a Anthony Ralston cut-back.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "I'm happy with the efforts and glad to still be in it. I made nine changes, which should affect the cohesion, but the boys have bought into what we are doing.

"To win 4-1 away from home is a very good performance. It is going to be a pretty hectic schedule and it's great to know I can rely on these guys."

View more on twitter

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Eastwood
  • 12Johnson
  • 15WatsonSubstituted forPatonat 79'minutes
  • 6Iacovitti
  • 3Purrington
  • 22Tillson
  • 14LoturiSubstituted forEdwardsat 45'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 11SimsSubstituted forOlaigbeat 80'minutes
  • 9SamuelSubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 61'minutes
  • 16HarmonSubstituted forCancolaat 45'minutes
  • 26White

Substitutes

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 4Cancola
  • 7Edwards
  • 17Olaigbe
  • 18Akio
  • 19Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 21Munro
  • 24Paton
  • 30Smith

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Siegrist
  • 56Ralston
  • 57WelshSubstituted forStarfeltat 56'minutes
  • 6Jenz
  • 25Bernabei
  • 13Mooy
  • 42McGregorSubstituted forMcCarthyat 76'minutes
  • 14Turnbull
  • 11AbadaSubstituted forForrestat 56'minutes
  • 7Giakoumakis
  • 38MaedaSubstituted forHaksabanovicat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Starfelt
  • 8Furuhashi
  • 9Haksabanovic
  • 16McCarthy
  • 17Neves Filipe
  • 29Bain
  • 41Hatate
  • 49Forrest
  • 88Juranovic
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home5
Away20
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away11
Fouls
Home15
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ross County 1, Celtic 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ross County 1, Celtic 4.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Ross County 1, Celtic 4. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Ralston.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexander Bernabei (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kazeem Olaigbe (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Tillson.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Moritz Jenz.

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Owura Edwards (Ross County).

  8. Post update

    Foul by James McCarthy (Celtic).

  9. Post update

    Kazeem Olaigbe (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic).

  11. Post update

    Callum Johnson (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Carl Starfelt (Celtic).

  13. Post update

    Jake Eastwood (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Kazeem Olaigbe.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Kazeem Olaigbe replaces Josh Sims.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Ben Paton replaces Keith Watson.

  17. Booking

    Owura Edwards (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Alexander Bernabei (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Owura Edwards (Ross County).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Benjamin Siegrist.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen44001201212
2Stirling421167-18
3Raith Rovers41217436
4Dumbarton411234-14
5Peterhead4004013-130

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431094511
2Kilmarnock4310113810
3Stenhousemuir42027616
4Montrose4103611-53
5Fraserburgh4004312-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43101111011
2Dunfermline42118267
3Alloa41216517
4East Fife4112412-84
5Buckie Thistle4013413-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk422031210
2Morton42116337
3Hibernian42029546
4Bonnyrigg Rose411259-44
5Clyde410338-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath4400101912
2Airdrieonians42116427
3St Mirren42025416
4FC Edinburgh411267-15
5Cowdenbeath4004011-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic422083510
2Queen of Sth42119548
3St Johnstone42207438
4Ayr411245-14
5Elgin4004213-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT431082611
2Livingston43018539
3Cove Rangers411267-14
4Albion410359-43
5Kelty Hearts410337-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee44001321112
2Hamilton42119638
3Queen's Park421111657
4Forfar4103512-73
5Stranraer4004416-120
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories