Celtic maintained their unbeaten start to the season after the holders dispatched fellow Scottish Premiership side Ross County to set up a League Cup quarter final at Motherwell.
Two goals in four first-half minutes from Callum McGregor and Giorgos Giakoumakis put the visitors firmly in the driving seat in Dingwall.
Malky Mackay saw an improvement from his side after the break as Alex Iacovitti nodded in to pull one back, but Celtic sealed the win with strikes from Daizen Maeda and James Forrest.
The result warms up Ange Postecoglou's side - who have now scored 25 goals in their opening six domestic games - perfectly for Saturday's derby with Rangers.
After Sunday's record-breaking 9-0 win at Tannadice, Postecoglou made nine alterations to his XI, but there was no change in Celtic's relentless attacking intent, as they hit the County crossbar twice in the opening five minutes.
First, Stephen Welsh crashed a header off the woodwork, before David Turnbull's deflected free-kick looped high and bounced off the bar.
The large away crowd wouldn't have to wait much longer to see the net ripple, though, as Turnbull's quick corner caught County off guard and McGregor cushioned a first-time finish in via a deflection.
Four minutes later, it was two. This time Giakoumakis made space for himself on the edge of the home box and drove a left-foot finish into the bottom left-hand corner.
County threatened to make a second-half comeback when unmarked Iacovitti nodded in after a Jordan White knock-down.
But just five minutes later, Celtic reinstated their two-goal cushion as Maeda was quickest to react to a rebound after McGregor had a shot saved.
And substitute Forrest put further gloss on the victory by hooking in his first goal of the season from a Anthony Ralston cut-back.
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "I'm happy with the efforts and glad to still be in it. I made nine changes, which should affect the cohesion, but the boys have bought into what we are doing.
"To win 4-1 away from home is a very good performance. It is going to be a pretty hectic schedule and it's great to know I can rely on these guys."
Line-ups
Ross County
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Eastwood
- 12Johnson
- 15WatsonSubstituted forPatonat 79'minutes
- 6Iacovitti
- 3Purrington
- 22Tillson
- 14LoturiSubstituted forEdwardsat 45'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 11SimsSubstituted forOlaigbeat 80'minutes
- 9SamuelSubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 61'minutes
- 16HarmonSubstituted forCancolaat 45'minutes
- 26White
Substitutes
- 1Laidlaw
- 4Cancola
- 7Edwards
- 17Olaigbe
- 18Akio
- 19Hiwula-Mayifuila
- 21Munro
- 24Paton
- 30Smith
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Siegrist
- 56Ralston
- 57WelshSubstituted forStarfeltat 56'minutes
- 6Jenz
- 25Bernabei
- 13Mooy
- 42McGregorSubstituted forMcCarthyat 76'minutes
- 14Turnbull
- 11AbadaSubstituted forForrestat 56'minutes
- 7Giakoumakis
- 38MaedaSubstituted forHaksabanovicat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Starfelt
- 8Furuhashi
- 9Haksabanovic
- 16McCarthy
- 17Neves Filipe
- 29Bain
- 41Hatate
- 49Forrest
- 88Juranovic
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away8
