Kevin van Veen's second (pictured) and third goals came from the penalty spot

Kevin van Veen scored a hat-trick as Motherwell breezed past Inverness Caledonian Thistle and into a Scottish League Cup quarter-final with Celtic.

Dutch forward Van Veen gave the hosts an early lead and scored a penalty in each half as the hosts ran riot.

An own goal from Inverness captain Daniel Devine for Motherwell's second summed up the Championship visitors' evening.

Motherwell will now host the holders in a tie played from 18-20 October.

The home side gave a debut to Ipswich loanee Matt Penney and he looked the part at left-back, getting a lot of joy down that side of the pitch.

But Motherwell's opener came after great work on the right flank. Joe Efford produced the cut-back for Van Veen and the striker was unmarked to fire in his fifth goal of the season. More was to come from him.

Not to be outdone on the other wing, Penney showed great pace as he burst forward. His cross was a good one and not dealt with at all well by Devine as he turned into his own net.

It was so comfortable for Motherwell and the visitors had little answer to the home side's intensity and desire.

A third goal was coming and it duly arrived before the break. Robbie Deas tripped Sean Goss and there was only one man who was going to take the penalty. Step forward Van Veen for his second goal.

It was all but game over and Van Veen capped a great night with his third. His ball into the box hit the arm of David Carson and another spot-kick was the result. Van Veen netted again, to wrap up the win and claim the match ball.

Motherwell looked for more goals, despite making a raft of changes - including a debut for 16-year-old Lennon Miller, son of former Aberdeen and Falkirk player Lee.

Stuart McKinstry also made a first appearance, while Rolando Aarons made his second club debut after re-joining on loan from Huddersfield.

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell: "We played with a style and a confidence that I enjoyed watching. Kevin van Veen's in a good place just now. When you see him standing over a penalty, you always fancy him.

"If we want to be successful in this tournament, we're going to need to play some good teams. We've got a lot to do between now and then but when it comes, we'll be ready to get after it.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Billy Dodds: "Motherwell were good but I think we can do things better. We were slack in a couple of the goals we gave away. We lost bad goals, it gave them a lift.

"I thought we were unlucky for the [second] penalty. As much as Motherwell were good, they don't need a helping hand."