Scottish League Cup
MotherwellMotherwell19:45Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle
Venue: Fir Park, Scotland

Motherwell v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 16McGinn
  • 15Johansen
  • 4Lamie
  • 24Penney
  • 8Slattery
  • 27Goss
  • 26Tierney
  • 7Spittal
  • 9van Veen
  • 11Efford

Substitutes

  • 2O'Donnell
  • 5Mugabi
  • 6Maguire
  • 13Oxborough
  • 17McKinstry
  • 18Cornelius
  • 20Aarons
  • 29Shields
  • 38Miller

Inverness CT

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Duffy
  • 5Deas
  • 6Devine
  • 3Harper
  • 8Carson
  • 18Allardice
  • 17Mackay
  • 12MacGregor
  • 22Shaw
  • 9Mckay

Substitutes

  • 16Hyde
  • 21MacKay
  • 23Delaney
  • 30Boyd
  • 35MacKay
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen44001201212
2Stirling421167-18
3Raith Rovers41217436
4Dumbarton411234-14
5Peterhead4004013-130

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431094511
2Kilmarnock4310113810
3Stenhousemuir42027616
4Montrose4103611-53
5Fraserburgh4004312-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43101111011
2Dunfermline42118267
3Alloa41216517
4East Fife4112412-84
5Buckie Thistle4013413-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk422031210
2Morton42116337
3Hibernian42029546
4Bonnyrigg Rose411259-44
5Clyde410338-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath4400101912
2Airdrieonians42116427
3St Mirren42025416
4FC Edinburgh411267-15
5Cowdenbeath4004011-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic422083510
2Queen of Sth42119548
3St Johnstone42207438
4Ayr411245-14
5Elgin4004213-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT431082611
2Livingston43018539
3Cove Rangers411267-14
4Albion410359-43
5Kelty Hearts410337-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee44001321112
2Hamilton42119638
3Queen's Park421111657
4Forfar4103512-73
5Stranraer4004416-120
View full Scottish League Cup tables

