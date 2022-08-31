Motherwell v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

MotherwellMotherwell19:45Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle
Line-ups
Motherwell
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kelly
- 16McGinn
- 15Johansen
- 4Lamie
- 24Penney
- 8Slattery
- 27Goss
- 26Tierney
- 7Spittal
- 9van Veen
- 11Efford
Substitutes
- 2O'Donnell
- 5Mugabi
- 6Maguire
- 13Oxborough
- 17McKinstry
- 18Cornelius
- 20Aarons
- 29Shields
- 38Miller
Inverness CT
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ridgers
- 2Duffy
- 5Deas
- 6Devine
- 3Harper
- 8Carson
- 18Allardice
- 17Mackay
- 12MacGregor
- 22Shaw
- 9Mckay
Substitutes
- 16Hyde
- 21MacKay
- 23Delaney
- 30Boyd
- 35MacKay
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy