Scottish League Cup
LivingstonLivingston1Dundee UtdDundee United2

Livingston 1-2 Dundee United: First win in six for managerless side in League Cup

By Chick YoungBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Ian Harkes (right) doubled Dundee United's lead before half-time
Managerless Dundee United restored some pride after their weekend thrashing by Celtic by beating Livingston to set up a Scottish League Cup quarter-final tie away to Kilmarnock.

Three days on from the 9-0 loss to Celtic which cost head coach Jack Ross his job, goals from Steven Fletcher and Ian Harkes gave them a half-time lead.

Debutant Kurtis Guthrie pulled one back for Livingston after the break, but the home side could not force extra-time as United earned a first win in six domestic games this season.

While interim boss Liam Fox did his chances of gaining the job permanently no harm, for Livingston it is their third defeat in a row with eight goals conceded.

Caretaker United boss Fox restored Charlie Mulgrew, Tony Watt, Jamie McGrath and Aziz Behich to the team and reaped the dividends.

Their opener was a business-like finish from the head of Fletcher, but only after Ryan Edwards' header produced a quite spectacular save from Shamal George.

In the first half United were in a different frame of mind from Sunday and were cruising at the break. Harkes scored with an exquisite lob after Fletcher played him in and goalkeeper George slipped.

There was more about Livingston in the second half and they got a goal back when Nicky Devlin's cross was met by a powerful Christian Montano header back across the line, and Guthrie knocked home.

Englishman Guthrie had only been on the pitch for 17 minutes after making his debut as a substitute.

Livingston went close to forcing extra-time but United survived a late Sean Kelly free-kick which rattled a post.

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1George
  • 2Devlin
  • 24Kelly
  • 6ObileyeBooked at 59mins
  • 11MontañoBooked at 87mins
  • 18Holt
  • 22Shinnie
  • 33OmeongaSubstituted forBahamboulaat 66'minutes
  • 10Esmael GonçalvesSubstituted forGuthrieat 60'minutes
  • 8Pittman
  • 19Nouble

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 7Bahamboula
  • 12Brandon
  • 15Boyes
  • 20Bitsindou
  • 25Cancar
  • 28Guthrie
  • 29Penrice
  • 32Hamilton

Dundee Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 13Eriksson
  • 4Mulgrew
  • 12Edwards
  • 6Graham
  • 2Smith
  • 18McGrathBooked at 82mins
  • 19LevittBooked at 32minsSubstituted forSibbaldat 68'minutes
  • 23Harkes
  • 16Behich
  • 32WattSubstituted forMiddletonat 73'minutes
  • 9FletcherSubstituted forAnakuat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3McMann
  • 7Niskanen
  • 14Sibbald
  • 15Middleton
  • 17Meekison
  • 20Anaku
  • 22Freeman
  • 28Anim Cudjoe
  • 31Newman
Referee:
David Munro
Attendance:
1,497

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home5
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home16
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Livingston 1, Dundee United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Livingston 1, Dundee United 2.

  3. Post update

    Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jason Holt (Livingston).

  5. Post update

    Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kurtis Guthrie (Livingston).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jamie McGrath (Dundee United).

  8. Post update

    Cristian Montaño (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Sean Kelly (Livingston) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Craig Sibbald (Dundee United).

  11. Post update

    Nicky Devlin (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Liam Smith (Dundee United).

  13. Post update

    Ayo Obileye (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Booking

    Cristian Montaño (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ross Graham (Dundee United).

  16. Post update

    Joel Nouble (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Sadat Anaku replaces Steven Fletcher.

  18. Post update

    Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Cristian Montaño (Livingston).

  20. Booking

    Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

