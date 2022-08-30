Match ends, Livingston 1, Dundee United 2.
Managerless Dundee United restored some pride after their weekend thrashing by Celtic by beating Livingston to set up a Scottish League Cup quarter-final tie away to Kilmarnock.
Three days on from the 9-0 loss to Celtic which cost head coach Jack Ross his job, goals from Steven Fletcher and Ian Harkes gave them a half-time lead.
Debutant Kurtis Guthrie pulled one back for Livingston after the break, but the home side could not force extra-time as United earned a first win in six domestic games this season.
While interim boss Liam Fox did his chances of gaining the job permanently no harm, for Livingston it is their third defeat in a row with eight goals conceded.
Caretaker United boss Fox restored Charlie Mulgrew, Tony Watt, Jamie McGrath and Aziz Behich to the team and reaped the dividends.
Their opener was a business-like finish from the head of Fletcher, but only after Ryan Edwards' header produced a quite spectacular save from Shamal George.
In the first half United were in a different frame of mind from Sunday and were cruising at the break. Harkes scored with an exquisite lob after Fletcher played him in and goalkeeper George slipped.
There was more about Livingston in the second half and they got a goal back when Nicky Devlin's cross was met by a powerful Christian Montano header back across the line, and Guthrie knocked home.
Englishman Guthrie had only been on the pitch for 17 minutes after making his debut as a substitute.
Livingston went close to forcing extra-time but United survived a late Sean Kelly free-kick which rattled a post.
Line-ups
Livingston
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 1George
- 2Devlin
- 24Kelly
- 6ObileyeBooked at 59mins
- 11MontañoBooked at 87mins
- 18Holt
- 22Shinnie
- 33OmeongaSubstituted forBahamboulaat 66'minutes
- 10Esmael GonçalvesSubstituted forGuthrieat 60'minutes
- 8Pittman
- 19Nouble
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 7Bahamboula
- 12Brandon
- 15Boyes
- 20Bitsindou
- 25Cancar
- 28Guthrie
- 29Penrice
- 32Hamilton
Dundee Utd
Formation 3-5-2
- 13Eriksson
- 4Mulgrew
- 12Edwards
- 6Graham
- 2Smith
- 18McGrathBooked at 82mins
- 19LevittBooked at 32minsSubstituted forSibbaldat 68'minutes
- 23Harkes
- 16Behich
- 32WattSubstituted forMiddletonat 73'minutes
- 9FletcherSubstituted forAnakuat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 3McMann
- 7Niskanen
- 14Sibbald
- 15Middleton
- 17Meekison
- 20Anaku
- 22Freeman
- 28Anim Cudjoe
- 31Newman
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 1,497
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away15
