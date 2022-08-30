Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Ian Harkes (right) doubled Dundee United's lead before half-time

Managerless Dundee United restored some pride after their weekend thrashing by Celtic by beating Livingston to set up a Scottish League Cup quarter-final tie away to Kilmarnock.

Three days on from the 9-0 loss to Celtic which cost head coach Jack Ross his job, goals from Steven Fletcher and Ian Harkes gave them a half-time lead.

Debutant Kurtis Guthrie pulled one back for Livingston after the break, but the home side could not force extra-time as United earned a first win in six domestic games this season.

While interim boss Liam Fox did his chances of gaining the job permanently no harm, for Livingston it is their third defeat in a row with eight goals conceded.

Caretaker United boss Fox restored Charlie Mulgrew, Tony Watt, Jamie McGrath and Aziz Behich to the team and reaped the dividends.

Their opener was a business-like finish from the head of Fletcher, but only after Ryan Edwards' header produced a quite spectacular save from Shamal George.

In the first half United were in a different frame of mind from Sunday and were cruising at the break. Harkes scored with an exquisite lob after Fletcher played him in and goalkeeper George slipped.

There was more about Livingston in the second half and they got a goal back when Nicky Devlin's cross was met by a powerful Christian Montano header back across the line, and Guthrie knocked home.

Englishman Guthrie had only been on the pitch for 17 minutes after making his debut as a substitute.

Livingston went close to forcing extra-time but United survived a late Sean Kelly free-kick which rattled a post.