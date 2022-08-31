Close menu
Scottish League Cup
LivingstonLivingston19:45Dundee UtdDundee United
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena, Scotland

Livingston v Dundee United

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1George
  • 2Devlin
  • 24Kelly
  • 6Obileye
  • 11Montaño
  • 18Holt
  • 22Shinnie
  • 33Omeonga
  • 10Esmael Gonçalves
  • 8Pittman
  • 19Nouble

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 7Bahamboula
  • 12Brandon
  • 15Boyes
  • 20Bitsindou
  • 25Cancar
  • 28Guthrie
  • 29Penrice
  • 32Hamilton

Dundee Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 13Eriksson
  • 4Mulgrew
  • 12Edwards
  • 6Graham
  • 2Smith
  • 18McGrath
  • 19Levitt
  • 23Harkes
  • 16Behich
  • 32Watt
  • 9Fletcher

Substitutes

  • 3McMann
  • 7Niskanen
  • 14Sibbald
  • 15Middleton
  • 17Meekison
  • 20Anaku
  • 22Freeman
  • 28Anim Cudjoe
  • 31Newman
Referee:
David Munro

