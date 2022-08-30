Close menu
Scottish League Cup
HeartsHeart of Midlothian0KilmarnockKilmarnock1

Hearts 0-1 Kilmarnock: Innes Cameron goal gives visitors League Cup last-16 win

By Brian McLauchlinBBC Scotland at Tynecastle

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Hearts keeper Craig Gordon could do nothing about Innes Cameron's winning header
Kilmarnock secured their place in the last eight of the League Cup with a hard-fought win over Hearts.

Innes Cameron scored the only goal in the first half as the recently-promoted Ayrshire side extended their unbeaten run at Tynecastle to eight matches.

Hearts pushed for a second-half equaliser but failed to break down a solid visiting backline.

Derek McInnes' men will face Dundee United at home in their quarter-final tie.

Kilmarnock arrived in the capital in the knowledge they were unbeaten in their last seven visits to Tynecastle and gave an early indication of their intentions when Rory McKenzie fired in a shot that Craig Gordon had to push away.

But the Ayrshire side found the back of the net midway through the opening period when Cameron peeled away from the Hearts defence to cushion a header in from a Liam Polworth cross.

The goal appeared to shake Hearts into action and Lawrence Shankland twice came close to snatching an equaliser before the break.

Shankland's first effort was palmed away by Walker before the visiting keeper then saved magnificently from the striker, diving high to his left-hand side to push the ball wide of goal.

The pressure continued into the second period with Josh Ginnelly utilising his pace, but his cross into the box was narrowly missed once again by the frustrated Shankland.

Kilmarnock, though, always looked dangerous with the impressive Cameron proving to be a real handful for the home defence.

And the visitors almost doubled their advantage when Ash Taylor's header looped over Craig Gordon only four Shankland to nod the ball away off the goal-line.

Robbie Neilson introduced Ewan Henderson, Gary Mackay-Steven and Connor Smith but the Kilmarnock defence remained intact with Taylor leading his team into the quarter-finals with a fine defensive display.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "We had a lot of possession, but we were a bit passive. We didn't have that spark we normally have.

"The culmination of so many games showed today. We didn't get the chance to rotate the squad because of so many injuries."

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "I was pleased with a lot of aspects of the performance. We spoke about the importance of getting a strong start.

"Equally we wanted to make sure we got the first goal. I thought we had so much energy and discipline. I'm delighted we got the win."

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Gordon
  • 2Smith
  • 20NeilsonSubstituted forSibbickat 69'minutes
  • 19CochraneBooked at 60mins
  • 17ForrestSubstituted forHendersonat 69'minutes
  • 14DevlinSubstituted forSmithat 56'minutes
  • 5Haring
  • 16Halliday
  • 30GinnellySubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 81'minutes
  • 9Shankland
  • 18McKay

Substitutes

  • 11Mackay-Steven
  • 13Stewart
  • 21Sibbick
  • 22Henderson
  • 27Smith
  • 33Denholm
  • 45Tait

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 20WalkerBooked at 41mins
  • 19Wright
  • 5Taylor
  • 2Mayo
  • 25Alebiosu
  • 11ArmstrongSubstituted forAlstonat 79'minutes
  • 22DonnellyBooked at 13minsSubstituted forMurrayat 74'minutes
  • 31Polworth
  • 33Chrisene
  • 7McKenzieSubstituted forPowerat 75'minutes
  • 27CameronSubstituted forLaffertyat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Power
  • 6Stokes
  • 8Alston
  • 9Shaw
  • 15Murray
  • 21McInroy
  • 23Sotona
  • 28Lafferty
  • 50Woods
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
11,071

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home8
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home10
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 0, Kilmarnock 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 0, Kilmarnock 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Alex Cochrane.

  4. Post update

    Connor Smith (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Blair Alston (Kilmarnock).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian).

  7. Post update

    Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Ben Chrisene.

  9. Post update

    Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ben Chrisene (Kilmarnock).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Joe Wright.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Connor Smith (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Sam Walker.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  17. Post update

    Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Gary Mackay-Steven replaces Josh Ginnelly.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Blair Alston replaces Daniel Armstrong.

