Heart of Midlothian v Kilmarnock

HeartsHeart of Midlothian19:45KilmarnockKilmarnock
Line-ups
Hearts
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Gordon
- 2Smith
- 20Neilson
- 19Cochrane
- 17Forrest
- 14Devlin
- 5Haring
- 16Halliday
- 30Ginnelly
- 9Shankland
- 18McKay
Substitutes
- 11Mackay-Steven
- 13Stewart
- 21Sibbick
- 22Henderson
- 27Smith
- 33Denholm
- 45Tait
Kilmarnock
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 20Walker
- 19Wright
- 5Taylor
- 2Mayo
- 25Alebiosu
- 11Armstrong
- 22Donnelly
- 31Polworth
- 34Chrisene
- 7McKenzie
- 27Cameron
Substitutes
- 4Power
- 6Stokes
- 8Alston
- 9Shaw
- 15Murray
- 21McInroy
- 23Sotona
- 28Lafferty
- 50Woods
- Referee:
- Don Robertson