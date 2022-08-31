Close menu
Scottish League Cup
HeartsHeart of Midlothian19:45KilmarnockKilmarnock
Venue: Tynecastle Park, Scotland

Heart of Midlothian v Kilmarnock

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Gordon
  • 2Smith
  • 20Neilson
  • 19Cochrane
  • 17Forrest
  • 14Devlin
  • 5Haring
  • 16Halliday
  • 30Ginnelly
  • 9Shankland
  • 18McKay

Substitutes

  • 11Mackay-Steven
  • 13Stewart
  • 21Sibbick
  • 22Henderson
  • 27Smith
  • 33Denholm
  • 45Tait

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 20Walker
  • 19Wright
  • 5Taylor
  • 2Mayo
  • 25Alebiosu
  • 11Armstrong
  • 22Donnelly
  • 31Polworth
  • 34Chrisene
  • 7McKenzie
  • 27Cameron

Substitutes

  • 4Power
  • 6Stokes
  • 8Alston
  • 9Shaw
  • 15Murray
  • 21McInroy
  • 23Sotona
  • 28Lafferty
  • 50Woods
Referee:
Don Robertson

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen44001201212
2Stirling421167-18
3Raith Rovers41217436
4Dumbarton411234-14
5Peterhead4004013-130

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431094511
2Kilmarnock4310113810
3Stenhousemuir42027616
4Montrose4103611-53
5Fraserburgh4004312-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43101111011
2Dunfermline42118267
3Alloa41216517
4East Fife4112412-84
5Buckie Thistle4013413-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk422031210
2Morton42116337
3Hibernian42029546
4Bonnyrigg Rose411259-44
5Clyde410338-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath4400101912
2Airdrieonians42116427
3St Mirren42025416
4FC Edinburgh411267-15
5Cowdenbeath4004011-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic422083510
2Queen of Sth42119548
3St Johnstone42207438
4Ayr411245-14
5Elgin4004213-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT431082611
2Livingston43018539
3Cove Rangers411267-14
4Albion410359-43
5Kelty Hearts410337-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee44001321112
2Hamilton42119638
3Queen's Park421111657
4Forfar4103512-73
5Stranraer4004416-120
View full Scottish League Cup tables

