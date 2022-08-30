Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Robbie Ure made the dream start to his Rangers debut, with an early goal

A debut goal from teenage striker Robbie Ure set Rangers on their way to an ultimately comfortable League Cup second-round victory over Queen of the South at Ibrox.

The 18-year-old found the net after 10 minutes with the aid of a slight deflection before Lee Connelly levelled with a sublime curling shot.

Scott Arfield ran on to a Ridvan Yilmaz pass to restore Rangers' lead, and the midfielder finished off a slick passing move late in the game to ensure progress to the quarter-finals.

The 86th-minute goal brightened up what had been a scruffy second half as the hosts lost their way after the interval.

Rangers, who last lifted the trophy in the 2010-11 season, made 11 changes from Saturday's 4-0 win over Ross County, with Ure joined by fellow academy players Leon King and Adam Devine, while Scotland midfielder Ryan Jack filled in at centre-half.

Ure's first appearance got off to a fantastic start when his shot clipped a defender to deceive goalkeeper Max Currie after a neat lay-off inside the penalty area from Glen Kamara.

The League 1 side hit back soon after when Connelly intercepted a mis-hit pass-back from Fashion Sakala and lofted a marvellous finish over Allan McGregor from the edge of the penalty area.

Rangers responded with a period of fierce pressure and Arfield timed his run perfectly to ram home a clever cut-back from Rıdvan.

Devine, Sakala and Arfield all tested Currie before half-time, with key men rested before Saturday's derby visit to Celtic Park and next week's Champions League opener at Ajax.

There was a scare for Rangers in a largely forgettable second 45 minutes when Devine sliced a clearance over his own crossbar.

Then came a late touch of class as Arfield doubled his tally with a composed side-foot finish from a cute Charlie McCann back-heel, and Rangers ended the evening with three 16-year-olds on the pitch; Zak Lovelace, Paul Nsio and Archie Stevens.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "Our main objective was to go to the next round, and we used this game to give players more minutes.

"In the end, we could give youngsters their first taste of Ibrox. It gives them a goal to train hard in the academy to get more games here. Overall it was a good win against an opponent who did really well."