Scottish League Cup
RangersRangers3Queen of SthQueen of the South1

Rangers 3-1 Queen of the South Arfield scores two in League Cup win

Scottish League Cup

Robbie Ure made the dream start to his Rangers debut
A debut goal from teenage striker Robbie Ure set Rangers on their way to an ultimately comfortable League Cup second-round victory over Queen of the South at Ibrox.

The 18-year-old found the net after 10 minutes with the aid of a slight deflection before Lee Connelly levelled with a sublime curling shot.

Scott Arfield ran on to a Ridvan Yilmaz pass to restore Rangers' lead, and the midfielder finished off a slick passing move late in the game to ensure progress to the quarter-finals.

The 86th-minute goal brightened up what had been a scruffy second half as the hosts lost their way after the interval.

Rangers, who last lifted the trophy in the 2010-11 season, made 11 changes from Saturday's 4-0 win over Ross County, with Ure joined by fellow academy players Leon King and Adam Devine, while Scotland midfielder Ryan Jack filled in at centre-half.

Ure's first appearance got off to a fantastic start when his shot clipped a defender to deceive goalkeeper Max Currie after a neat lay-off inside the penalty area from Glen Kamara.

The League 1 side hit back soon after when Connelly intercepted a mis-hit pass-back from Fashion Sakala and lofted a marvellous finish over Allan McGregor from the edge of the penalty area.

Rangers responded with a period of fierce pressure and Arfield timed his run perfectly to ram home a clever cut-back from Rıdvan.

Devine, Sakala and Arfield all tested Currie before half-time, with key men rested before Saturday's derby visit to Celtic Park and next week's Champions League opener at Ajax.

There was a scare for Rangers in a largely forgettable second 45 minutes when Devine sliced a clearance over his own crossbar.

Then came a late touch of class as Arfield doubled his tally with a composed side-foot finish from a cute Charlie McCann back-heel, and Rangers ended the evening with three 16-year-olds on the pitch; Zak Lovelace, Paul Nsio and Archie Stevens.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "Our main objective was to go to the next round, and we used this game to give players more minutes.

"In the end, we could give youngsters their first taste of Ibrox. It gives them a goal to train hard in the academy to get more games here. Overall it was a good win against an opponent who did really well."

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1McGregor
  • 44Devine
  • 8Jack
  • 38King
  • 3Yilmaz
  • 10Davis
  • 17MatondoSubstituted forMcCannat 76'minutes
  • 37Arfield
  • 18KamaraBooked at 48minsSubstituted forStevensat 89'minutes
  • 30SakalaSubstituted forNsioat 88'minutes
  • 69UreSubstituted forLovelaceat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 19Sands
  • 23Wright
  • 28McCrorie
  • 29McCann
  • 31Barisic
  • 49Fraser
  • 72Lovelace
  • 79Nsio
  • 91Stevens

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Currie
  • 2McKayBooked at 81mins
  • 12McKenna
  • 17HendrieSubstituted forQuitongoat 67'minutes
  • 16East
  • 7PatonBooked at 20mins
  • 8Todd
  • 6CochraneSubstituted forJohnstoneat 77'minutes
  • 15McGrorySubstituted forMcKechnieat 89'minutes
  • 9ReillySubstituted forRuthat 67'minutes
  • 10ConnellySubstituted forMurrayat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Quitongo
  • 5McKay
  • 11Murray
  • 13Ritchie
  • 18McKechnie
  • 19Ruth
  • 26Muir
  • 27Gibson
  • 28Johnstone
Referee:
David Dickinson
Attendance:
30,569

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home19
Away5
Shots on Target
Home10
Away3
Corners
Home12
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rangers 3, Queen of the South 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rangers 3, Queen of the South 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Paul Nsio (Rangers).

  4. Post update

    Rico Quitongo (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Zak Lovelace (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Josh Todd (Queen of the South).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen of the South. Kieran McKechnie replaces Calvin McGrory.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Archie Stevens replaces Glen Kamara.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Paul Nsio replaces Fashion Sakala.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Michael Ruth (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Zak Lovelace (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Rangers 3, Queen of the South 1. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Charlie McCann.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  14. Booking

    David McKay (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Fashion Sakala (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by David McKay (Queen of the South).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen of the South. Ben Johnstone replaces Harry Cochrane.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen of the South. Connor Murray replaces Lee Connelly.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Charlie McCann replaces Rabbi Matondo.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Zak Lovelace replaces Robbie Ure.

