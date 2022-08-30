Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Annan captain Steven Swinglehurst forced extra-time with a powerful header at Galabank

Aberdeen avoided one of the biggest upsets in their history as they laboured past League 2 Annan Athletic in extra-time to reach the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals.

Vicente Besuijen bundled in a scrappy opener for the Premiership side, before Annan captain Steven Swinglehurst planted a header past Kelle Roos with nine minutes left to force extra-time.

But Luis Lopes, Besuijen and Leighton Clarkson killed their resistance as Aberdeen eventually got the job done after an unconvincing 90 minutes.

It was a brave effort from Annan, who are second bottom of League 2, but despite giving their top-flight opponents a real scare, it is Jim Goodwin's side who are in Wednesday's last-eight draw.

It was the first competitive meeting between these clubs and Goodwin will be relieved to complete the 440-mile round trip to Galabank still in the competition.

Annan made it a tough night and had the best chance in the first half when Tommy Muir's header came back off a post, before Aberdeen emerged stronger in the second and went in front when a low cross by Jonny Hayes found Besuijen, who tapped in.

Swinglehurst's powerful header stunned the Premiership visitors and forced an extra 30 minutes, but any hopes Annan had of a famous win were quickly killed off.

Clarkson whipped in a corner for Lopes to glance home and, after Roos saved brilliantly from Benjamin Luissint to deny the hosts another equaliser, Hayes teed up Besuijen's second.

Clarkson rounded off the win with a smart finish after Anthony Stewart's long pass.