Close menu
Scottish League Cup
Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic1AberdeenAberdeen4

Annan Athletic 1-4 Aberdeen (AET): Jim Goodwin's side labour past League two opponents

By Kenny CrawfordBBC Sport Scotland at Galabank

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Annan's Steven Swinglehurst scores to make it 1-1 during a Premier Sports Cup match between Annan Athletic and Aberdeen at Galabank,
Annan captain Steven Swinglehurst forced extra-time with a powerful header at Galabank

Aberdeen avoided one of the biggest upsets in their history as they laboured past League 2 Annan Athletic in extra-time to reach the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals.

Vicente Besuijen bundled in a scrappy opener for the Premiership side, before Annan captain Steven Swinglehurst planted a header past Kelle Roos with nine minutes left to force extra-time.

But Luis Lopes, Besuijen and Leighton Clarkson killed their resistance as Aberdeen eventually got the job done after an unconvincing 90 minutes.

It was a brave effort from Annan, who are second bottom of League 2, but despite giving their top-flight opponents a real scare, it is Jim Goodwin's side who are in Wednesday's last-eight draw.

It was the first competitive meeting between these clubs and Goodwin will be relieved to complete the 440-mile round trip to Galabank still in the competition.

Annan made it a tough night and had the best chance in the first half when Tommy Muir's header came back off a post, before Aberdeen emerged stronger in the second and went in front when a low cross by Jonny Hayes found Besuijen, who tapped in.

Swinglehurst's powerful header stunned the Premiership visitors and forced an extra 30 minutes, but any hopes Annan had of a famous win were quickly killed off.

Clarkson whipped in a corner for Lopes to glance home and, after Roos saved brilliantly from Benjamin Luissint to deny the hosts another equaliser, Hayes teed up Besuijen's second.

Clarkson rounded off the win with a smart finish after Anthony Stewart's long pass.

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Fleming
  • 5Hooper
  • 2Kilsby
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3WilliamsonSubstituted forMcCartneyat 111'minutes
  • 11Johnston
  • 8Luissint
  • 4HunterBooked at 84mins
  • 7Wallace
  • 10LowdonSubstituted forSteeleat 99'minutes
  • 9Muir

Substitutes

  • 12Mitchell
  • 14Steele
  • 15McCartney
  • 16Goss
  • 17McMenamin

Aberdeen

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Roos
  • 25Richardson
  • 5Stewart
  • 4Scales
  • 3MacKenzieSubstituted forClarksonat 78'minutes
  • 16Ramadani
  • 2McCrorie
  • 7MorrisSubstituted forde Barros Lopesat 45'minutes
  • 10Besuijen
  • 33KennedySubstituted forHayesat 45'minutes
  • 9MiovskiBooked at 66minsSubstituted forDuncanat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lewis
  • 11de Barros Lopes
  • 15Watkins
  • 17Hayes
  • 20Clarkson
  • 21Polvara
  • 23Duncan
  • 28Milne
Referee:
Steven McLean
Attendance:
1,538

Match Stats

Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home8
Away21
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home5
Away11
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Annan Athletic 1, Aberdeen 4.

  2. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Annan Athletic 1, Aberdeen 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Duncan (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rob McCartney (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Duk (Aberdeen).

  6. Post update

    Max Kilsby (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Annan Athletic 1, Aberdeen 4. Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Stewart.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Duncan (Aberdeen) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the left.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Luissint (Annan Athletic).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Annan Athletic. Rob McCartney replaces Cammy Williamson.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Duncan (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Duk (Aberdeen).

  16. Post update

    Lewis Hunter (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time begins Annan Athletic 1, Aberdeen 3.

  18. Post update

    First Half Extra Time ends, Annan Athletic 1, Aberdeen 3.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Annan Athletic 1, Aberdeen 3. Vicente Besuijen (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonny Hayes.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Benjamin Luissint (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen44001201212
2Stirling421167-18
3Raith Rovers41217436
4Dumbarton411234-14
5Peterhead4004013-130

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431094511
2Kilmarnock4310113810
3Stenhousemuir42027616
4Montrose4103611-53
5Fraserburgh4004312-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43101111011
2Dunfermline42118267
3Alloa41216517
4East Fife4112412-84
5Buckie Thistle4013413-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk422031210
2Morton42116337
3Hibernian42029546
4Bonnyrigg Rose411259-44
5Clyde410338-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath4400101912
2Airdrieonians42116427
3St Mirren42025416
4FC Edinburgh411267-15
5Cowdenbeath4004011-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic422083510
2Queen of Sth42119548
3St Johnstone42207438
4Ayr411245-14
5Elgin4004213-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT431082611
2Livingston43018539
3Cove Rangers411267-14
4Albion410359-43
5Kelty Hearts410337-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee44001321112
2Hamilton42119638
3Queen's Park421111657
4Forfar4103512-73
5Stranraer4004416-120
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories