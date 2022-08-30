Match ends, Annan Athletic 1, Aberdeen 4.
Aberdeen avoided one of the biggest upsets in their history as they laboured past League 2 Annan Athletic in extra-time to reach the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals.
Vicente Besuijen bundled in a scrappy opener for the Premiership side, before Annan captain Steven Swinglehurst planted a header past Kelle Roos with nine minutes left to force extra-time.
But Luis Lopes, Besuijen and Leighton Clarkson killed their resistance as Aberdeen eventually got the job done after an unconvincing 90 minutes.
It was a brave effort from Annan, who are second bottom of League 2, but despite giving their top-flight opponents a real scare, it is Jim Goodwin's side who are in Wednesday's last-eight draw.
It was the first competitive meeting between these clubs and Goodwin will be relieved to complete the 440-mile round trip to Galabank still in the competition.
Annan made it a tough night and had the best chance in the first half when Tommy Muir's header came back off a post, before Aberdeen emerged stronger in the second and went in front when a low cross by Jonny Hayes found Besuijen, who tapped in.
Swinglehurst's powerful header stunned the Premiership visitors and forced an extra 30 minutes, but any hopes Annan had of a famous win were quickly killed off.
Clarkson whipped in a corner for Lopes to glance home and, after Roos saved brilliantly from Benjamin Luissint to deny the hosts another equaliser, Hayes teed up Besuijen's second.
Clarkson rounded off the win with a smart finish after Anthony Stewart's long pass.
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Fleming
- 5Hooper
- 2Kilsby
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3WilliamsonSubstituted forMcCartneyat 111'minutes
- 11Johnston
- 8Luissint
- 4HunterBooked at 84mins
- 7Wallace
- 10LowdonSubstituted forSteeleat 99'minutes
- 9Muir
Substitutes
- 12Mitchell
- 14Steele
- 15McCartney
- 16Goss
- 17McMenamin
Aberdeen
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 24Roos
- 25Richardson
- 5Stewart
- 4Scales
- 3MacKenzieSubstituted forClarksonat 78'minutes
- 16Ramadani
- 2McCrorie
- 7MorrisSubstituted forde Barros Lopesat 45'minutes
- 10Besuijen
- 33KennedySubstituted forHayesat 45'minutes
- 9MiovskiBooked at 66minsSubstituted forDuncanat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lewis
- 11de Barros Lopes
- 15Watkins
- 17Hayes
- 20Clarkson
- 21Polvara
- 23Duncan
- 28Milne
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 1,538
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Second Half Extra Time ends, Annan Athletic 1, Aberdeen 4.
Attempt missed. Ryan Duncan (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Rob McCartney (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Duk (Aberdeen).
Max Kilsby (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Goal! Annan Athletic 1, Aberdeen 4. Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Stewart.
Attempt missed. Ryan Duncan (Aberdeen) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Benjamin Luissint (Annan Athletic).
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Rob McCartney replaces Cammy Williamson.
Attempt saved. Ryan Duncan (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Duk (Aberdeen).
Lewis Hunter (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half Extra Time begins Annan Athletic 1, Aberdeen 3.
First Half Extra Time ends, Annan Athletic 1, Aberdeen 3.
Goal! Annan Athletic 1, Aberdeen 3. Vicente Besuijen (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonny Hayes.
Attempt saved. Benjamin Luissint (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.