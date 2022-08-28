Napoli's Hirving Lozano headed wide the best chance of the game against Fiorentina

Rangers and Heart of Midlothian will be hoping that their forthcoming European opponents from Serie A remain as toothless as they were on Sunday after Napoli and Fiorentina cancelled one another out in an entertaining but goalless draw.

Napoli, who will face the Ibrox side in Champions League Group A, stay top of the Italian top flight on goal difference despite failing to add to their victories in opening two fixtures in which they scored nine times with only two in reply.

Hosts Fiorentina, who take on Hearts in the Europa Conference League, remain unbeaten in five games - including their two-leg qualifier against Twente Enschede - but Vincenzo Italiano's side have now endured three consecutive 0-0 draws.

Italy midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura threatened to break that trend for the home side with an early strike just wide before Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen found the net on the turn from close range for Luciano Spalletti's visitors only to be ruled offside.

Napoli's Mexico winger, Hirving Lozano, missed the best chance of the game as he headed wide from close range after the break.

Winger Riccardo Sottil had looked dangerous with a couple of shots straight at Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret before setting up on-loan Hellas Verona midfielder Antonin Barak, but the Czech Republic international's 15-yard drive skimmed just past.

Two more loanees were also prominent as Sassuolo's Italy forward, Giacomo Raspadori, forced a good, one-handed save from Pierluigi Gollini, the Atalanta goalkeeper currently with Fiorentina.

Whereas the Scottish Premiership already looks like a two-horse race between Celtic and Rangers, with Hearts the best of the rest, the draw means Napoli are in a six-way tie at the top of Serie A with AC Milan, Lazio, Atalanta, Torino and Roma, with Fiorentina two points behind in ninth.

Euro opponents looking strong

France striker Karim Benzema (left) scored two late goals in Real Madrid's Sunday win over Espanyol

Napoli are the first of Rangers' group opponents to visit Ibrox, on 13 September, six days after the Glasgow side's trip to face Ajax and before their double header with Liverpool.

Liverpool, of course, sent out a warning not just to their group opponents but Europe as a whole with Saturday's 9-0 demolition of visitors Bournemouth in the Premier League, while Ajax remain two points clear at the top of the Eredivisie after Sunday's 2-0 win away to Utrecht.

Fiorentina don't meet Hearts until they visit Tynecastle on 6 October.

The Edinburgh side's two other Conference League opponents, Istanbul Basaksehir and Rigas FS, did not play at the weekend.

The Turks sit fourth in the Super Lig after three games, while the Latvians lie third in their domestic league after 25 matches ahead of Monday's trip to face fourth-top Liepaja.

Meanwhile, Celtic's opening Champions League opponents, reigning champions Real Madrid, remain top of La Liga on goal difference from Real Betis after Sunday's 3-1 win away to Espanyol.

Shakhtar Donetsk recorded their first win of the fledgling relaunched Ukrainian top flight, beating Kryvbas 1-0, while RB Leipzig sit ninth in the Bundesliga after five games following a 2-0 home win over Wolfsburg.