Last updated on .From the section Man City

Silva, who scored City's first goal against Palace, has been linked with a move away from the Premier League champions

Pep Guardiola hailed Bernardo Silva's influence after the Portuguese playmaker helped Manchester City recover from going two goals down to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 on Saturday.

Silva pulled a goal back for City before Erling Haaland's hat-trick wrapped up the points for City.

On Friday, Guardiola ruled out selling Silva, 28, amid reported interest from Barcelona and Paris St-Germain.

"I'm happy that Bernardo became a winning player," said Guardiola.

"Of course the highlights will be of Erling. But we cannot forget what Bernardo has done, scoring the goal and creating down the right side in the second half."

While Haaland's first hat-trick in English football grabbed the headlines, Silva's deflected strike early in the second half put City back on track after a John Stones own goal and Joachim Andersen's header had given Palace a shock lead at the break.

Silva, who scored 13 goals in all competitions last season, also played a major role in the build-up to Haaland's second goal which turned the game on its head.

"What amazes me about Bernardo is that when the game is going wrong he makes a step forward, he loves to play in this situation. He's comfortable with it," added Guardiola.

"Some players maybe step backwards, and he makes a step forward. That's why he is irreplaceable in many ways for us.

"He's so important, he can play in four or five positions. And it's not just on the pitch, it's off it too. In the locker room, I want him here so much."

Haaland's 19-minute treble in the second half took the Norwegian's tally to six goals in four games since arriving from Borussia Dortmund.

And while Guardiola was pleased with the 22-year-old's goalscoring contributions, the City boss was quick to underline how taken the club have been with the striker's personality.

"What's important is he's a lovely guy, down to earth," said Guardiola.

"We are completely in love with him. It's not just the goals, it's how happy he is. I see his behaviour and his body language.

"You pay attention to the body language of the players, and always his is in the right position.

"He's always there, encouraging the players, making incredible effort. He knows [the chances are] coming. He has an incredible sense of that."

Haaland 'has the sense to score goals' - Pep Guardiola