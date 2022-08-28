Antony: Manchester United agree £80m deal for Ajax winger
Manchester United have agreed a deal with Ajax for Brazil winger Antony.
It is understood United will pay an initial fee of £80.75m, with a further £4.25m in add-ons.
The 22-year-old is due to arrive in Manchester to complete a medical within the next 48 hours.
Antony would become Manchester United's joint-second most expensive signing alongside defender Harry Maguire - the £89m paid for Paul Pogba remains the club's record.
United travel to Leicester City in their next Premier League fixture on Thursday, 1 September, but Antony would need to receive a work permit before making an appearance.
The forward would become United's fifth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of his former Ajax team-mate, defender Lisandro Martinez, midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid, full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and playmaker Christian Eriksen on a free transfer.
Speculation also remains as to whether Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at the club following concerns about how the 37-year-old's mood is affecting morale in the camp.
