Luke Cundle made his Premier League debut for Wolves against Southampton in January 2022.

Swansea City hope to sign Wolves midfielder Luke Cundle on a season-long loan.

Cundle started his career at Burnley but came through the ranks at Molineux and made his first team debut against Reading in the EFL Cup in September 2019.

The 20-year-old has made seven senior appearances for Wolves, including four in the Premier League last season..

He is yet to feature for Bruno Lage's side this season.

This summer manager Russell Martin has signed Wales international midfielder Joe Allen, centre backs Nathan Wood and Harry Darling, as well as Matty Sorinola, on loan.

Midfielder Flynn Downes was sold to West Ham United for a fee of around £12m.

But Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough has left the Swans in the bottom three of the Championship with one win from six League games.

The summer transfer window will close at 11pm on Thursday.