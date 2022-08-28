Close menu
French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain1MonacoMonaco1

Paris Saint Germain v Monaco

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 4Ramos
  • 5MarquinhosSubstituted forMukieleat 87'minutes
  • 3KimpembeBooked at 77mins
  • 2HakimiBooked at 90mins
  • 18Renato SanchesSubstituted forDaniloat 63'minutes
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 86mins
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 30MessiSubstituted forSarabiaat 87'minutes
  • 10NeymarBooked at 5mins
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 8Paredes
  • 14Bernat
  • 15Danilo
  • 19Sarabia
  • 22Diallo
  • 26Mukiele
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 44Ekitike

Monaco

Formation 5-3-2

  • 16Nübel
  • 26Aguilar
  • 6Disasi
  • 3Maripán
  • 5BadiashileBooked at 90mins
  • 12Caio HenriqueBooked at 90mins
  • 19Fofana
  • 17GolovinSubstituted forEmboloat 64'minutes
  • 4CamaraBooked at 55minsSubstituted forde Souza Oliveiraat 74'minutes
  • 31VollandSubstituted forAklioucheat 25'minutesBooked at 40minsSubstituted forMinaminoat 64'minutes
  • 10Ben Yedder

Substitutes

  • 11de Souza Oliveira
  • 14Jakobs
  • 18Minamino
  • 21Akliouche
  • 23Sarr
  • 30Didillon
  • 36Embolo
  • 41Magassa
  • 77Gelson Martins
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamMonaco
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home18
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Monaco 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Monaco 1.

  3. Booking

    Caio Henrique (Monaco) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Booking

    Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Axel Disasi (Monaco).

  7. Post update

    Offside, Monaco. Youssouf Fofana tries a through ball, but Takumi Minamino is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Neymar with a cross following a set piece situation.

  9. Booking

    Benoît Badiashile (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Benoît Badiashile (Monaco).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi with a cross.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Nordi Mukiele replaces Marquinhos.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Pablo Sarabia replaces Lionel Messi.

  15. Booking

    Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Benoît Badiashile.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Alexander Nübel.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nuno Mendes with a through ball.

Top Stories