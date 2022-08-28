Paris Saint Germain v Monaco

Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Monaco 1.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 99G Donnarumma
- 4Ramos
- 5MarquinhosSubstituted forMukieleat 87'minutes
- 3KimpembeBooked at 77mins
- 2HakimiBooked at 90mins
- 18Renato SanchesSubstituted forDaniloat 63'minutes
- 6VerrattiBooked at 86mins
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 30MessiSubstituted forSarabiaat 87'minutes
- 10NeymarBooked at 5mins
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 8Paredes
- 14Bernat
- 15Danilo
- 19Sarabia
- 22Diallo
- 26Mukiele
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 44Ekitike
Monaco
Formation 5-3-2
- 16Nübel
- 26Aguilar
- 6Disasi
- 3Maripán
- 5BadiashileBooked at 90mins
- 12Caio HenriqueBooked at 90mins
- 19Fofana
- 17GolovinSubstituted forEmboloat 64'minutes
- 4CamaraBooked at 55minsSubstituted forde Souza Oliveiraat 74'minutes
- 31VollandSubstituted forAklioucheat 25'minutesBooked at 40minsSubstituted forMinaminoat 64'minutes
- 10Ben Yedder
Substitutes
- 11de Souza Oliveira
- 14Jakobs
- 18Minamino
- 21Akliouche
- 23Sarr
- 30Didillon
- 36Embolo
- 41Magassa
- 77Gelson Martins
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Monaco 1.
Booking
Caio Henrique (Monaco) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Axel Disasi (Monaco).
Offside, Monaco. Youssouf Fofana tries a through ball, but Takumi Minamino is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Neymar with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Benoît Badiashile (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Benoît Badiashile (Monaco).
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Nordi Mukiele replaces Marquinhos.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Pablo Sarabia replaces Lionel Messi.
Booking
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Benoît Badiashile.
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Alexander Nübel.
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nuno Mendes with a through ball.