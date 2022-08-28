Espanyol v Real Madrid

EspanyolEspanyol21:00Real MadridReal Madrid
Line-ups
Espanyol
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Lecomte
- 2Gil
- 5Calero
- 4Cabrera
- 14Oliván
- 20Expósito Jaén
- 10Darder
- 27Sánchez
- 12de Souza Costa
- 7Puado
- 9Joselu
Substitutes
- 1García
- 8Bare
- 16Lazo
- 19Gómez Alcón
- 21Melamed
- 26El Hilali
- 28Keddari Boulif
- 31Villahermosa
- 32Zoubdi Touaizi
- 34Fortuño
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 17Vázquez
- 3Militão
- 22Rüdiger
- 4Alaba
- 10Modric
- 18Tchouaméni
- 8Kroos
- 15Valverde
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 2Carvajal
- 7E Hazard
- 11Asensio
- 12Camavinga
- 13Lunin
- 19Ceballos
- 21Rodrygo
- 23Mendy
- 24Mariano
- 26López Andúgar
- Referee:
- Mario Melero López