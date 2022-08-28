Match ends, Barcelona 4, Real Valladolid 0.
Barcelona claimed back-to-back La Liga wins with a 4-0 victory over Real Valladolid at Camp Nou.
Robert Lewandowski netted a brace for a second time in as many games as Xavi's side strolled to victory.
The Poland striker combined with Raphinha for the opener in the 24th minute, before netting a backheeled effort after the break.
Young midfielder Pedri also scored before half-time and Sergi Roberto added a fourth in added time.
It had been a comfortable game for Barcelona with Valladolid struggling to cope with the hosts' energy in the final third.
Lewandowski had already come close when a header from a Raphinha cross hit the woodwork and the goalkeeper's shoulder before bouncing out.
But he calmly finished when he latched on to a fantastic whipped cross from Raphinha.
Barcelona manager Xavi opted to swap Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha on the wings and it soon paid dividends as Dembele assisted Pedri for the game's second.
Valladolid tried to fight back, with the introduction of captain Roque Mesa from the bench giving them a spark, but their pressure was short-lived.
Barca regained their stronghold and Lewandowski made it 2-0 in the 64th minute.
Sergi Roberto then rounded off an excellent evening in injury time as he turned in from close range after an effort from Lewandowski rebounded off the bar.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 23Koundé
- 4AraújoSubstituted forRobertoat 61'minutes
- 24García
- 28Balde Martínez
- 30Páez GaviraSubstituted forde Jongat 61'minutes
- 5BusquetsSubstituted forKessiéat 76'minutes
- 8González
- 22RaphinhaSubstituted forFati Vieiraat 61'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
- 7DembéléSubstituted forTorresat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Piqué
- 10Fati Vieira
- 11Torres
- 14Depay
- 16Pjanic
- 17Aubameyang
- 18Alba
- 19Kessié
- 20Roberto
- 21de Jong
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 36Tenas
Real Valladolid
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Masip
- 2Pérez
- 24Fernández
- 5Sánchez de FelipeBooked at 78mins
- 18Escudero
- 8Rodríguez JiménezBooked at 45minsSubstituted forPlanoat 45'minutes
- 21SánchezSubstituted forVilla Suárezat 61'minutes
- 4Pérez MuñozBooked at 79mins
- 6AguadoSubstituted forMesaat 45'minutes
- 23MohamedSubstituted forArroyoat 76'minutes
- 16Guardiola NavarroSubstituted forLeónat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 7León
- 10Plano
- 12Olaza
- 17Mesa
- 19Villa Suárez
- 22Gassama
- 27Fresneda
- 30Arroyo
- 31Aceves
- 32Torres
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
- Attendance:
- 83,972
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home14
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 4, Real Valladolid 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sergio León (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kike Pérez.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 4, Real Valladolid 0. Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Franck Kessié.
Post update
Offside, Real Valladolid. Roque Mesa tries a through ball, but Toni Villa is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Pedri.
Post update
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona).
Post update
Joaquín Fernández (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Franck Kessié (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Roque Mesa (Real Valladolid).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Ferran Torres replaces Ousmane Dembélé.
Booking
Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ansu Fati (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid).
Booking
Javi Sánchez (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.