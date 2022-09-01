Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ethan Ampadu is the son of former Arsenal player Kwame Ampadu

Ethan Amapdu has joined Serie A's Spezia from Chelsea on loan for the rest of 2022-23.

The 21-year-old Wales defender has previously been on loan at RB Leipzig, Sheffield United and, last season, Venezia.

He will now spend a second term in Serie A.

Ampadu was 16 when he joined Chelsea from Exeter City in July 2017 for a fee set at up to £2.5m by a tribunal.

He had come through Exeter's youth ranks and became their youngest-ever player when he made his debut aged 15 years, 10 months and 26 days in August 2016 - before going on to play just 13 games for the Grecians.

Ampadu has made only 12 senior appearances during his time at Chelsea, including one substitute appearance in the Premier League.

He has also been an unused Chelsea substitute for their Premier League games against Leeds United and Leicester City this season.

He has won 36 Wales caps since making his debut against France in November 2017.