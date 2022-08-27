Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Lodi has won 15 caps for Brazil

Nottingham Forest are near to completing the loan signing of Atletico Madrid's full-back Renan Lodi.

Forest have gone on a mass recruitment drive since they returned to the Premier League in the hope of making an impact on the top flight.

The 24-year-old Brazilian would become their 17th signing of the summer.

Manager Steve Cooper backs the strategy, but Hwang Ui-jo, who joined on Friday from French side Bordeaux, has been loaned to Olympiakos.

Lodi has made more than 100 appearances for Atletico since joining the club from Athletico Paranaense in 2019 and scored the goal that knocked Manchester United out of the Champions League last season.

The deal is set to include a loan fee of around 5m euros (£4.24m) with an option to turn it into a permanent transfer.

Forest host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at 1630 BST on Sunday.