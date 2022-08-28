Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Dom Hyam is a real threat at set pieces, having scored nine times in his 192 appearances for Coventry City

Blackburn have signed Coventry defender Dom Hyam for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old centre-half, who made 192 appearances in five years since leaving Reading for the Sky Blues in May 2017, has signed a three-year deal.

Rovers director of football Gregg Broughton said: "Our initial approach to Coventry City in July was met with a clear message that he was not for sale.

"However, when it became apparent this week that their stance had changed, we had no hesitation."

Hyam, who is Rovers' third summer signing following Tyler Morton and Sammie Szmodics, joins a team who have lost their last three games after opening the season with three straight wins.

In a statement confirming Hyam's departure, Coventry said they "would like to wish Dom the best of luck for the future, and thank him for his contribution."

Mark Robins' side are currently bottom of the early season table, having picked up just one point from their opening three away games.

They have so far been unable to stage any home fixtures following the damage to the pitch at the CBS Arena and subsequent remedial work, after hosting summer concerts and 65 rugby union sevens matches at last motnh's Commonwealth Games.

City are scheduled to stage their first home game of the campaign when they play Ryan Lowe's Preston on Wednesday night.

