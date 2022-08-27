Last updated on .From the section Football

'And if it really needs saying, if you don't have a defibrillator at your club, get one' - Hertford Town's message to other clubs

Southern League side Hertford Town say the life of one of their players was saved on Saturday by having a defibrillator on the sidelines.

The game against AFC Dunstable was abandoned in the second half after a medical emergency.

Afterwards, both clubs paid tribute to those who performed CPR on the pitch.

Hertford later confirmed that one of their players was stable and talking in hospital and his family were on the way to see him.

"Hugely distressing scenes today that you never want to witness on a football pitch or anywhere, but fortunately some good news," they said on Twitter. external-link

"Huge thanks and respect to AFC Dunstable, their physio Niki, our physio Paige and [Dunstable player] Alasan Ann who performed CPR on the pitch.

"The Air Ambulance crew said that those guys and the fact our defibrillator was yards away on our bench have saved a life today.

"And if it really needs saying, if you don't have a defibrillator at your club, get one. Cost is irrelevant when they truly can and do save lives, both on and off the pitch."

Last year, the Premier League Defibrillator Fund external-link , supported by the the FA, the Premier League and Sport England was launched.

The aim is to help thousands of grassroots football facilities without an easily accessible device on site to get automated external defibrillators and external storage cabinets installed.

In June 2021, Denmark international Christian Eriksen was treated with a defibrillator after suffering a cardiac arrest during a match at Euro 2020 while former Bolton midfielder Fabrice Muamba, who had a cardiac arrest on the pitch in a game at Tottenham in 2012, also survived following the use of a defibrillator.

AFC Dunstable chairman Simon Bullard also praised those involved in Saturday's medical emergency.