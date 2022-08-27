Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley - linked with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund - says "clubs have enquired about me" but insists he has "no plans" to leave and is focused on impressing in the Champions League. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers are in talks with former Celtic manager Ronny Deila's Standard Leige over a potential move for £5m-rated midfielder Nicolas Raskin, according to reports in Belgium. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronkhorst will hold talks with striker Alfredo Morelos today after the Colombian was dropped from the squad to face PSV Eindhoven in midweek because of fitness and attitude issues. (Sun) external-link

Ross County boss Malky Mackay has criticised the "inexplicable" decision not to send off Rangers defender James Sands for a foul on Jordy Hiwula at 0-0 in the Ibrox side's 4-0 win on Saturday. (Press & Journal) external-link

Polish right-back Mateusz Zukowski, who has struggled for game-time at Rangers since his £400,000 move in January, is set to join Lech Poznan on a season-long loan. (Sun) external-link

Boss Lee Johnson has apologised to Hibs fans after the 1-0 defeat at St Mirren made it four games without victory. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Dundee United head coach Jack Ross says it's an "easy excuse" to blame his side's current struggles on the lack of a specialised defensive midfielder. (Courier) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin says North Macedonia striker Bojan Miovski can be "anything he wants" after the 23-year-old's double against Livingston took his tally to six goals in six games. (Press & Journal) external-link