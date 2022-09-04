Wealdstone v Woking

Rhys Browne (Wealdstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Wealdstone
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Howes
- 2Cook
- 5Elerewe
- 7Allarakhia
- 28Habergham
- 11Sesay
- 4Charles
- 8Ferguson
- 10BrowneBooked at 40mins
- 17Hutchinson
- 22Kretzschmar
Substitutes
- 9Olomola
- 18Dyer
- 19Napa
- 21Mongoy
- 23Mundle-Smith
Woking
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Ross
- 3Casey
- 4Cuthbert
- 10Amond
- 8Daly
- 6Wilkinson
- 9Grego-Cox
- 12Moss
- 17Kellerman
- 23Anderson
- 24Ince
Substitutes
- 1Wady
- 5McNerney
- 11Johnson
- 18Roles
- 29Vokins
- Referee:
- Matthew Russell
Live Text
Booking
Goal!
Goal! Wealdstone 1, Woking 1. Jermaine Anderson (Woking).
Post update
Goal! Wealdstone 1, Woking 0. Max Kretzschmar (Wealdstone) converts the penalty with a.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match details to follow.