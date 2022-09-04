Close menu
National League
WealdstoneWealdstone1WokingWoking1

Wealdstone v Woking

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Wealdstone

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Howes
  • 2Cook
  • 5Elerewe
  • 7Allarakhia
  • 28Habergham
  • 11Sesay
  • 4Charles
  • 8Ferguson
  • 10BrowneBooked at 40mins
  • 17Hutchinson
  • 22Kretzschmar

Substitutes

  • 9Olomola
  • 18Dyer
  • 19Napa
  • 21Mongoy
  • 23Mundle-Smith

Woking

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Ross
  • 3Casey
  • 4Cuthbert
  • 10Amond
  • 8Daly
  • 6Wilkinson
  • 9Grego-Cox
  • 12Moss
  • 17Kellerman
  • 23Anderson
  • 24Ince

Substitutes

  • 1Wady
  • 5McNerney
  • 11Johnson
  • 18Roles
  • 29Vokins
Referee:
Matthew Russell

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Rhys Browne (Wealdstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Wealdstone 1, Woking 1. Jermaine Anderson (Woking).

  3. Post update

    Goal! Wealdstone 1, Woking 0. Max Kretzschmar (Wealdstone) converts the penalty with a.

  4. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  5. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 4th September 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield7520146817
2Wrexham75111971216
3Notts County74301861215
4Solihull Moors74211881014
5Boreham Wood7421126614
6Wealdstone742185314
7Barnet74121310313
8Bromley741288013
9York732275211
10Woking7313109110
11Eastleigh731389-110
12Maidstone United73131016-610
13Southend72236608
14Oldham722379-28
15Dag & Red7223812-48
16Torquay721447-37
17Maidenhead United7214610-47
18Dorking72141120-97
19Gateshead71331112-16
20Yeovil713368-26
21Aldershot7205813-56
22Halifax712449-55
23Altrincham7043613-74
24Scunthorpe7106715-83
View full National League table

