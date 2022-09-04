Close menu
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion5LeicesterLeicester City2

Brighton 5-2 Leicester: Graham Potter's side maintain excellent start to Premier League season

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brighton goal
Brighton came ninth in the Premier League last season - the highest top-flight finish in their history

Brighton fought back from conceding a first-minute goal to beat struggling Leicester City in a seven-goal thriller at the Amex.

Leicester, bottom of the Premier League, scored after only 51 seconds when Kelechi Iheanacho finished from Patson Daka's pull-back from the left.

However, the lead only lasted eight minutes before Solly March's header deflected into the net off Leicester defender Luke Thomas.

Brighton went ahead in the 15th minute, capitalising on a loose pass from James Maddison with Moises Caicedo scoring after being set up by Enock Mwepu.

But in a frantic first half, Leicester scored again after 32 minutes. Youri Tielemans, deep inside his own half, played a ball over the top of the Brighton defence, Daka held off Lewis Dunk's challenge and slotted the ball past Robert Sanchez for 2-2.

Alexis Mac Allister thought he had restored the Seagulls' lead with a spectacular strike from 30 yards but, after a video assistant referee check that lasted more than four minutes, the goal was eventually ruled out for offside.

It did not prove to be crucial as Leandro Trossard scored Brighton's third from Pascal Gross' pass, with Trossard then winning a penalty, which Mac Allister converted for the fourth.

Fittingly, the last say went to Argentina midfielder Mac Allister who curled in an excellent 25-yard free-kick in injury time for his second goal and Brighton's fifth.

The result maintains Brighton's excellent start to the season and they are fourth in the Premier League, while Leicester, with just one point from six matches, are three points adrift at the foot of the table.

VAR is involved again

It has been a weekend full of controversial VAR decisions, with Newcastle United and West Ham furious after being denied goals against Crystal Palace and Chelsea respectively on Saturday.

While the match at the Amex was taking place, it was announced the Premier League is to review controversial decisions in those matches with referees' body PGMOL as a matter of priority.

VAR was heavily involved at the Amex, with a lengthy delay to decide whether to allow Mac Allister's superb strike in the second half which, if given, would have been one of the goals of the season.

Brighton's free-kick had been played into the penalty area with Mwepu trying an acrobatic overhead kick, although he failed to make contact with the ball and Leicester's James Justin partially headed clear before Mac Allister smashed the ball into the top corner.

But after the lengthy stoppage, referee Tony Harrington checked a pitchside monitor and judged that Mwepu, who was offside, had interfered with play.

Luckily for Mac Allister, he still managed to get on the scoresheet twice. The first was a penalty down the middle after superb skill from Trossard had drawn a foul inside the penalty area from Wilfred Ndidi, before a stunning curling free-kick with the last action of the match.

Worrying times for Leicester

Leicester, Premier League champions in 2015-16, have finished in the top 10 in all of the past five seasons, narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

In May, they played in the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League, but Foxes fans will be deeply concerned that they will face a relegation battle this season.

Earlier this week, manager Brendan Rodgers had expressed his frustration at the club's business during the summer transfer window, which saw them lose both goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and central defender Wesley Fofana.

Rodgers made two changes from the 11 that began the 1-0 loss against Manchester United on Thursday with Daka and Iheanacho replacing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jamie Vardy.

The decision instantly paid off as the visitors went ahead with their first attack. Tielemans dispossessed March, Harvey Barnes played it wide to Daka and his cross was met by Iheanacho for the game's first goal.

But Rodgers will be furious at his side's defending throughout the match.

An unmarked March headed against the unsuspecting Thomas for Brighton's first goal, before Maddison's error led to the second.

Daka scored to make it 2-2 and give Leicester hope of picking up their first win of the season. But the visitors were overwhelmed by an excellent Brighton performance in the second half and the three goals the Foxes conceded meant it was their heaviest defeat of the campaign.

Player of the match

Mac AllisterAlexis Mac Allister

with an average of 8.72

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    8.72

  2. Squad number11Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    8.43

  3. Squad number25Player nameCaicedo
    Average rating

    8.29

  4. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    8.17

  5. Squad number8Player nameMwepu
    Average rating

    7.98

  6. Squad number7Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    7.84

  7. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    7.78

  8. Squad number27Player nameGilmour
    Average rating

    7.58

  9. Squad number4Player nameWebster
    Average rating

    7.38

  10. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    7.38

  11. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    7.38

  12. Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    7.33

  13. Squad number30Player nameEstupiñán
    Average rating

    7.16

  14. Squad number21Player nameUndav
    Average rating

    7.15

  15. Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    7.09

Leicester City

  1. Squad number20Player nameDaka
    Average rating

    4.42

  2. Squad number14Player nameIheanacho
    Average rating

    4.13

  3. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    3.48

  4. Squad number1Player nameWard
    Average rating

    3.46

  5. Squad number6Player nameEvans
    Average rating

    3.34

  6. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    3.24

  7. Squad number42Player nameSoumaré
    Average rating

    3.17

  8. Squad number2Player nameJustin
    Average rating

    3.13

  9. Squad number7Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    3.13

  10. Squad number25Player nameNdidi
    Average rating

    2.96

  11. Squad number27Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    2.83

  12. Squad number33Player nameThomas
    Average rating

    2.82

  13. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
    Average rating

    2.72

  14. Squad number9Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    2.69

  15. Squad number18Player nameAmartey
    Average rating

    2.43

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Sánchez
  • 34Veltman
  • 5Dunk
  • 4Webster
  • 7MarchSubstituted forLampteyat 90+3'minutes
  • 13Groß
  • 10Mac AllisterBooked at 12mins
  • 25CaicedoSubstituted forGilmourat 90+3'minutes
  • 11TrossardSubstituted forEstupiñánat 89'minutes
  • 8MwepuSubstituted forUndavat 84'minutes
  • 18Welbeck

Substitutes

  • 2Lamptey
  • 6Colwill
  • 17Alzate
  • 21Undav
  • 22Mitoma
  • 23Steele
  • 27Gilmour
  • 29van Hecke
  • 30Estupiñán

Leicester

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ward
  • 2Justin
  • 25Ndidi
  • 6Evans
  • 33ThomasBooked at 3mins
  • 10Maddison
  • 42SoumaréSubstituted forDewsbury-Hallat 72'minutes
  • 8TielemansSubstituted forAmarteyat 72'minutes
  • 7BarnesSubstituted forCastagneat 45'minutes
  • 14IheanachoSubstituted forVardyat 72'minutes
  • 20Daka

Substitutes

  • 9Vardy
  • 11Albrighton
  • 17Pérez
  • 18Amartey
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 24Mendy
  • 26Praet
  • 27Castagne
  • 31Iversen
Referee:
Tony Harrington
Attendance:
31,185

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home23
Away6
Shots on Target
Home11
Away4
Corners
Home10
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 5, Leicester City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 5, Leicester City 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 5, Leicester City 2. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  4. Post update

    Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Amartey (Leicester City).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Tariq Lamptey replaces Solly March.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Billy Gilmour replaces Moisés Caicedo.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City. James Maddison tries a through ball, but Timothy Castagne is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Pervis Estupiñán replaces Leandro Trossard.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  12. Post update

    Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leandro Trossard.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Deniz Undav.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Patson Daka (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Justin with a cross.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Deniz Undav replaces Enock Mwepu.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Danny Ward.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by James Maddison.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Daniel Amartey.

Comments

Join the conversation

399 comments

  • Comment posted by Gougly, today at 16:01

    Here’s a story Rebekah Vardy can leak to The Sun: her husband’s team are crap.

    Perhaps relegation is deserved for a club that sacked Ranieri the season after he took a modest squad to the title.

    • Reply posted by Winniethebluefox, today at 16:03

      Winniethebluefox replied:
      If we hadnt we would have gone down then.

  • Comment posted by walt, today at 16:02

    Outstanding from Brighton.
    Mac Allister take a bow.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:09

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      The Foxes huffed and puffed for the first hour and a bit, then they ran out of breath.

  • Comment posted by DTB, today at 15:59

    Bye bye Brendon.

    • Reply posted by mc1805, today at 16:03

      mc1805 replied:
      … Brendon good byeeeee … bye, bye Brendon 👋

  • Comment posted by Ronnie, today at 16:00

    Potter ... there's yer next England manager right there . He'd get them playing .

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 16:08

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      Southgate must stay

  • Comment posted by Bullid, today at 16:01

    I tuned in for 10 minutes. In those 10 minutes, Brighton had 4 chances all coming from their left wing, and 2 of them resulted in goals. Sums up Leicester this season for me.

    Brighton play some pretty awesome football, it must be said

  • Comment posted by Dadstheman, today at 16:05

    BBC & MOTD will focus on Leicester’s problems.

    You may want to have a look at how well Brighton are doing for a change.

    • Reply posted by bulldogbc, today at 16:10

      bulldogbc replied:
      It’s already started

  • Comment posted by chuckles47, today at 16:03

    If it takes more than a minute to look at, it is not a "clear and obvious mistake".

    I think a number of refs should be sacked for this weekend.

    • Reply posted by Wiggy83, today at 16:09

      Wiggy83 replied:
      Yes, in the pre VAR good old days we'd have all been able to celebrate that fantastic strike from Mac Allistair.

  • Comment posted by Sarah jayne , today at 16:01

    Think Rodgers will be sacked next.

    • Reply posted by sat, today at 16:03

      sat replied:
      They can’t afford 25M to sack him

  • Comment posted by Foxes, today at 16:04

    Over 200m spent since he arrived, paid 10m a year and he complains. Just get out our club you fraud. Brighton you were fantastic, loved watching it

    • Reply posted by Joe, today at 16:13

      Joe replied:
      Not surprised the football team are struggling considering that they play in a rugby city. 11 league titles and 2 European successes remember

  • Comment posted by Cracker_t, today at 16:02

    Respect to Potter

    • Reply posted by cooperman, today at 16:07

      cooperman replied:
      After our inevitable semi final failure in Dubai, Potter will win the 2026 World Cup for England

  • Comment posted by seagull72, today at 16:00

    Wonderful stuff from the Albion. Should’ve been 6-2 💙💙

    • Reply posted by Wiggy83, today at 16:05

      Wiggy83 replied:
      We are in dreamland. MacAllistair and Trossard were immense, and great to see Solly score. Time to take another screenshot of the table!

  • Comment posted by Eliza Lindsay Page, today at 16:04

    I hope Billy Gilmour gets a chance a Brighton. He has skill and spirit.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 16:01

    Congrats to Brighton and Graham Potter, you are guys are having a great early season and it shows. You're a breath of fresh air this season!

    At the same time it hurts watching Leicester City play and I say that as someone who likes Leicester City. Leicester's defense puts swiss cheese to shame and Brighton could've had more than 5...

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 16:01

    A wonderful goal filled game. Brighton continue their strong performances while Leicester show that they can still have the ability to play decent football when they want to, well up until the last 20 or so minutes anyway.

  • Comment posted by spurs1882, today at 16:03

    Well you can’t fully blame it on all selling because the team they played today have lost 3 big players this year alone! So I think Brendan needs to get the best out of what he has and get on with it.

    • Reply posted by gongbong, today at 16:10

      gongbong replied:
      Four actually

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 16:10

    Not a BHA fan but I am really enjoying watching this team play. I used to turn off the TV when they were playing…. Not anymore. Very good team and manager.

    • Reply posted by mickeyleachfan, today at 16:28

      mickeyleachfan replied:
      Thank you. If you used to turn off the TV when they played, how do you know that they are playing better?

  • Comment posted by kalista, today at 16:04

    Deservedly top 4

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 16:13

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      No other team currently deserves to be there so far this season, than Brighton.

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 16:19

    No passion, no guts, players playing out of position, no goalkeeper, NO IDEA. I've supported LCFC since 1975, and will always follow the 🦊s, but Brendan has to go.. He's lost the dressing room. If I'm going to Middlesbrough next year, not Man Utd, that's ok, I'll take it & enjoy the championship (trust me, I've been more lower league grounds than I care to remember),so go now and give us a chance

  • Comment posted by milner319, today at 16:04

    Next Saturday is going to be EL SACKICO for Rodgers and Gerrard Fear for Leicester this season, losing Schmeichel to Nice could come back to haunt them. Ward just doesn't look good enough to step up to being a number one.

    • Reply posted by Its only a game, today at 16:10

      Its only a game replied:
      Can’t blame Rodgers for the transfer market .

  • Comment posted by boogeywoogey, today at 16:02

    Potter really is working magic at Brighton