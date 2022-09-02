Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Scotland international Billy Gilmour started just five Premier League games for Chelsea before joining Brighton

TEAM NEWS

Billy Gilmour is available for his Brighton debut following his £7.5m move from Chelsea.

Adam Lallana and Jakob Moder remain out but Joel Veltman is available, while Jeremy Sarmiento has returned to training.

Leicester could hand a debut to new signing Wout Faes, who has joined from Reims to replace Chelsea-bound Wesley Fofana.

Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand remain long-term absentees.

The Foxes may again be without Daniel Amartey, who missed Thursday's defeat by Manchester United because of a muscle issue.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Brendan Rodgers may not be seeing eye to eye with Leicester's owners and Brighton may not be the team to help him.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton took four points from Leicester last season, twice the number they managed in their previous eight Premier League meetings, when they managed only a pair of draws.

The Foxes have failed to score in one of their 10 Premier League meetings with the Seagulls and have scored in all five of their away games against them in the competition.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have the meanest defence in the Premier League this season, conceding just three goals.

The Seagulls have won six of their last nine Premier League games played on Sunday (W6, D3), having won only seven of their first 24 matches on that day in the competition.

Pascal Gross has been involved in four of Brighton's six Premier League goals so far this season, scoring three and assisting one. Two more goal involvements would make him the first Seagulls player to register 50 Premier League goals or assists.

Leicester City

Leicester have kept a clean sheet in only one of their last 28 Premier League away games, but have also failed to score just twice in that run.

They have scored 188 goals in their 110 Premier League fixtures on Sundays and conceded 179 - the highest total number of goals-per-game (3.3) for any team on a specific matchday.

Defeat would see Brendan Rodgers lose five successive top-flight matches for the first time in his career.

Jamie Vardy is set to play his 276th Premier League game, equalling Kasper Schmeichel as Leicester's record appearance holder in the competition.

