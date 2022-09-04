Close menu
Premier League
Man UtdManchester United3ArsenalArsenal1

Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal: Antony scores on his debut to end Arsenal's winning run

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Manchester United v Arsenal
United have now won two of their last eight Premier League games against Arsenal, having drawn three and lost four

Manchester United's £82m new boy Antony scored on his debut and Marcus Rashford got two as Erik ten Hag's men ended Arsenal's 100% start to the season at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian opened the scoring 10 minutes before half-time in the pulsating duel, sweeping a shot into the far corner.

Rashford claimed the assist for that and then, after Bukayo Saka had levelled on the hour, the England striker profited from two clinical United counter-attacks.

Bruno Fernandes was at the heart of both, splitting the Arsenal defence for Rashford's first, then sending Christian Eriksen clear as the Dane provided the striker with a tap-in.

It was Rashford's first Premier League double since December 2020, helping lift them to fifth in the table.

Arsenal remain top. However, after their excellent start to the season, manager Mikel Arteta will be concerned at how easily his side were opened up, although the Gunners did have a first-half Gabriel Martinelli goal ruled out by VAR.

Arteta said: "The game was there for the taking. We haven't won it because we lacked some discipline in some moments and we weren't ruthless enough in front of goal.

"If we play with more courage we win the game. It is a big lesson - if you want to win here you have to do everything so right."

Antony the centre of attention

Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal: Red Devils' spirit and mentality has "really improved" - Erik ten Hag

Having failed to prise Antony out of Ajax at the start of the summer and with the attempt to sign Ten Hag's first choice transfer window target Frenkie de Jong stalling, United went back for the Brazilian in the wake of those awful defeats to Brighton and Brentford at the start of the season.

Evidently, United were not in a strong bargaining position and the eventual price - the fourth highest sum ever paid by a Premier League club - is accepted by most to be significantly inflated.

Yet it is impossible to quantify financially how a positive attitude transfers to supporters.

It was clear, with his tricks and flicks and teasing of defenders, the 24-year-old is not short on confidence.

Referee Paul Tierney, who played an excellent advantage for the Brazilian's goal after Bruno Fernandes had been fouled in the build-up, had to warn him about his celebration in front of the Arsenal fans with the ball up his shirt.

Not long after that, Antony was upended from behind by Granit Xhaka. Had he connected with his immediate response, trying to slice Xhaka down from behind, the response from Tierney would almost certainly have been more than a ticking off.

The United fans loved it all. And while he lasted less than an hour before being replaced by Cristiano Ronaldo, Antony was afforded a standing ovation as he left the field.

However Antony's time at Old Trafford works out, it isn't likely to be dull.

Disappointing result but Arsenal need not despair

Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal: Gunners failed to 'kill game' after equaliser - Mikel Arteta

Although they failed in their attempt to start the season with six wins in a row for the first time since 1947, it wasn't a completely disastrous day for Arsenal.

In the current climate, Martin Odegaard bundling Eriksen over to win possession and start the move that led to Martinelli finding the net was always going to see the goal ruled out.

However, Arteta spent a long time debating with fourth official Simon Hooper about Lisandro Martinez's penalty box lunge on Saka, where he did touch the man and not the ball.

Arsenal should have equalised when Gabriel Jesus got the better of Martinez and set up Odegaard but neither the Norwegian, nor Saka as Arsenal continued to press could find the target when well placed to do much better.

David de Gea acrobatically denied Martinelli as well, so Arsenal did have the opportunities to make more of their dominance of possession.

Odegaard and Xhaka were excellent in midfield and it is clear they have a more consistent goal threat with Jesus in their side.

However, immediately after this month's international break, the Gunners have a five-match sequence that includes home games against Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City. After these, far more will be known about this Arsenal side.

Player of the match

RashfordMarcus Rashford

with an average of 7.83

Manchester United

  1. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    7.83

    7.83

  2. Squad number14Player nameEriksen
    7.77

    7.77

  3. Squad number21Player nameAntony
    7.69

    7.69

  4. Squad number6Player nameMartínez
    7.36

    7.36

  5. Squad number19Player nameVarane
    7.13

    7.13

  6. Squad number12Player nameMalacia
    7.01

    7.01

  7. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    6.88

    6.88

  8. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    6.81

    6.81

  9. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    6.77

    6.77

  10. Squad number25Player nameSancho
    6.67

    6.67

  11. Squad number8Player nameBruno Fernandes
    6.60

    6.60

  12. Squad number17Player nameFred
    6.23

    6.23

  13. Squad number7Player nameCristiano Ronaldo
    6.22

    6.22

  14. Squad number18Player nameCasemiro
    6.13

    6.13

  15. Squad number5Player nameMaguire
    4.28

    4.28

Arsenal

  1. Squad number9Player nameGabriel Jesus
    6.11

    6.11

  2. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    5.90

    5.90

  3. Squad number11Player nameGabriel Martinelli
    5.77

    5.77

  4. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    5.59

    5.59

  5. Squad number1Player nameRamsdale
    5.20

    5.20

  6. Squad number35Player nameZinchenko
    5.12

    5.12

  7. Squad number34Player nameXhaka
    4.91

    4.91

  8. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    4.90

    4.90

  9. Squad number12Player nameSaliba
    4.82

    4.82

  10. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    4.81

    4.81

  11. Squad number23Player nameSambi Lokonga
    4.74

    4.74

  12. Squad number10Player nameSmith Rowe
    4.62

    4.62

  13. Squad number21Player nameFábio Vieira
    4.57

    4.57

  14. Squad number14Player nameNketiah
    4.45

    4.45

  15. Squad number18Player nameTomiyasu
    4.39

    4.39

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 20Dalot
  • 19Varane
  • 6MartínezSubstituted forMaguireat 80'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 12Malacia
  • 39McTominayBooked at 71mins
  • 14EriksenBooked at 90mins
  • 21dos SantosSubstituted forCristiano Ronaldoat 58'minutes
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 25SanchoSubstituted forFredat 67'minutes
  • 10RashfordSubstituted forCasemiroat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lindelöf
  • 5Maguire
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 17Fred
  • 18Casemiro
  • 22Heaton
  • 23Shaw
  • 31Dúbravka
  • 36Elanga

Arsenal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 4WhiteSubstituted forTomiyasuat 80'minutes
  • 12SalibaBooked at 24mins
  • 6Gabriel
  • 35ZinchenkoSubstituted forNketiahat 74'minutes
  • 23Sambi LokongaSubstituted forFerreira Vieiraat 74'minutes
  • 34Xhaka
  • 7SakaBooked at 87mins
  • 8ØdegaardSubstituted forSmith Roweat 74'minutes
  • 11Martinelli
  • 9Gabriel JesusBooked at 77mins

Substitutes

  • 3Tierney
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 14Nketiah
  • 16Holding
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 21Ferreira Vieira
  • 27Oliveira Alencar
  • 30Turner
Referee:
Paul Tierney

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home10
Away16
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 3, Arsenal 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 3, Arsenal 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fábio Vieira (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Granit Xhaka.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross.

  5. Booking

    Christian Eriksen (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Gabriel Magalhães.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Scott McTominay.

  9. Post update

    Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Fred (Manchester United).

  11. Post update

    Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Casemiro (Manchester United).

  13. Booking

    Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).

  15. Post update

    Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fábio Vieira (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Booking

    Harry Maguire (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Harry Maguire (Manchester United).

Comments

Join the conversation

1382 comments

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 18:30

    Despite Arsenal’s first loss, still a good game played by two teams that are clearly on an upward trajectory. Man Utd are gaining confidence and getting stronger and stronger with each passing game (no pun intended).

    • Reply posted by RDW_SW, today at 18:33

      RDW_SW replied:
      Likley to be the only sensible comment on here today

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 18:31

    In a matter of three weeks United have gone from the ridiculous to the sublime. Got to give full credit to Erik ten Hag for turning it around!!

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 18:33

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      Sublime??? Good result and a good run but steady. They were thoroughly out played for big parts today BUT I understand only one stat matters. Just take a cold shower and relax

  • Comment posted by willtheblue, today at 18:31

    What a noise in old Trafford today that Arsenal bubble popping was so loud.

    Jokes aside good game from two very decent looking teams.

    • Reply posted by The Wicked Squire, today at 18:38

      The Wicked Squire replied:
      Noise at Old Trafford was likely Maguire crying........

  • Comment posted by Brian Miller, today at 18:32

    What do you say now, Chris Sutton?

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 18:40

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Sutton the world's worst predictor, he couldn't predict which day is coming up next, let alone football scores.

  • Comment posted by Sureditch, today at 18:29

    August Invincibles sunk in September.

    • Reply posted by coolspex, today at 18:30

      coolspex replied:
      Trust the process lol COYS

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 18:29

    Arsenal are back 🤭

    • Reply posted by jennnyj, today at 18:34

      jennnyj replied:
      Yer diving fouling and getting on to referee

  • Comment posted by iknoweverythinglol, today at 18:28

    this is what happens arsenal when yiu play a team above 10th in the table

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 18:33

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      Thank utd from a Spurs fan. I hate you but I hate ArseNIl even more.
      Spurs well on the way to the title.
      COYS 💪

  • Comment posted by Raj, today at 18:29

    Title challengers they said, looking like the invincibles they said….nope

    • Reply posted by RDW_SW, today at 18:31

      RDW_SW replied:
      Who said? BBC and sky?

  • Comment posted by Dodgy bloke, today at 18:38

    Arteta needs a haircut and his eyebrows trimmed, he looks like a bloody thunderbirds puppet.

    • Reply posted by Greenlantern, today at 18:39

      Greenlantern replied:
      😂

  • Comment posted by Marvin Lewis - Monkey Shaving Expert, today at 18:34

    Only took slab head about 60 seconds to get a yellow card.

    • Reply posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 18:36

      Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine replied:
      He did get away with a rugby tackle on Nketiah just afterwards as well.

  • Comment posted by Retro Dave, today at 18:30

    The five game invincibles!

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 18:37

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Grow up.

  • Comment posted by kalista, today at 18:29

    The cunning plan to lose the first two games and win the next 36 is on schedule.

    • Reply posted by Scarfiotti, today at 18:31

      Scarfiotti replied:
      So cunning even Baldick taps his hat in respect.

  • Comment posted by John L, today at 18:33

    As a Man Utd fan, I acknowledge Arsenal were the better side today, but we were hot on the break, and finding a way to win was the real plus.

    • Reply posted by GunnerStorm, today at 18:37

      GunnerStorm replied:
      part of it was down to VAR, if it's not a foul half way down the pitch why is it when a goal goes against utd.

  • Comment posted by AW, today at 18:30

    All the hype until they play a half decent team..

    • Reply posted by Dr J W, today at 18:36

      Dr J W replied:
      We still played well. Even though we lost there was still a lot of positives to take from the game.

  • Comment posted by Steve Mclawrence, today at 18:31

    Better, at least they're playing as a team now. Beaten Liverpool and now Arsenal, so it may be coming together. Better battling performance all round.

    • Reply posted by cooperman, today at 19:01

      cooperman replied:
      POP

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 18:31

    They all laughed when Man U played like comedians. They’re not laughing now.

    • Reply posted by bear74, today at 18:37

      bear74 replied:
      God your boring