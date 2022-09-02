Manchester United v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United secured Antony's signature and the forward will link up with former Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United could hand £82m signing Antony his debut and Casemiro his first home outing.

Anthony Martial is still unavailable because of an Achilles problem.

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard will be monitored after both were hurt in the 2-1 win against Aston Villa.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is also doubtful because of the knee problem that has ruled him out of the Gunners' last two games.

Reiss Nelson, Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny remain sidelined.

Gabriel Jesus overtook Mesut Ozil's record with a goal against Aston Villa but has failed to score in nine appearances against Manchester United

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have won just one of the last eight meetings - a 3-2 home victory last season.

Arsenal's only win in their last 15 Premier League games at Old Trafford was a 1-0 victory in November 2020.

The Gunners have lost 17 Premier League matches away to United, more than against any other opponent.

Manchester United have kept just one clean sheet in their last 16 Premier League meetings, a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium in January 2021. At home, they've conceded in their last eight against the Gunners since a 1-0 win in November 2013.

Manchester United

Manchester United could claim four consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since April 2021 and win successive league league games for the first time in 2022.

They have lost their last three Premier League fixtures on a Sunday - their longest losing streak on this day in the league since a run of five between December 1989 and November 1990.

The Red Devils have received 17 yellow cards in the Premier League this season, more than any other side. Their average of 3.4 bookings per game is the highest in a single campaign in the competition's history.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored seven goals in his last eight games against Arsenal, netting in both fixtures last season. Overall he's scored nine goals versus the Gunners, who could become the 20th different opponent he reaches double figures against in his career for club and country.

Ronaldo has scored 698 club goals in all competitions, including 497 in the league. He has made three consecutive league appearances as a substitute for the first time a run of four in December 2005 during his first spell at Manchester United.

Jadon Sancho has scored two goals in five Premier League appearances under Erik ten Hag. He netted just three goals in 29 games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Michael Carrick and Ralf Rangnick.

Marcus Rashford has failed to net in 13 appearances versus the Gunners in all competitions since scoring twice on his Premier League debut in February 2016.

Arsenal

Arsenal have won their opening five league matches in a season for the first time since 2004-05, when they went on to finish second. The last time they won their first six games in the top flight was in 1947-48, a campaign which ultimately saw them crowned champions.

The Gunners could keep a clean sheet in their first three away league games for only their second time in their history, emulating Bruce Rioch's side in 1995-96.

They could win their first three away games for the first time since 2013-14.

Each of their last nine Premier League goals have been left-footed strikes - the joint-longest run of left-footed goals by a team in the competition's history (matching Leeds in 2021).

Mikel Arteta's six-match winning streak is the longest by an Arsenal manager since Unai Emery's seven-match sequence from August to October 2018.

My Manchester United line-up Predict Manchester United's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Arsenal line-up Predict Arsenal's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team