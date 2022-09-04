Close menu
Championship
HullHull City0Sheff UtdSheffield United2

Hull City 0-2 Sheffield United: Oli McBurnie and Sander Berge send Blades back to the top

Sander Berge scores for Sheff Utd
Sander Berge's third goal of the season secured Sheffield United's fourth win in their past five Championship games

Sheffield United reclaimed top spot in the Championship with an efficient victory at the MKM Stadium to end Hull City's perfect home record.

Oli McBurnie put the energetic Blades ahead when his 20th-minute drive squirmed through the hands of Tigers goalkeeper Matt Ingram at the near post for his third goal in as many games.

In-form Oscar Estupinan was denied twice by Wes Foderingham after he was sent clean through before Ozan Tufan lobbed on to the roof of the net as Hull failed to make the most of their chances to level.

The Blades made sure of the points in a largely scrappy second half when Sander Berge's deflected shot 16 minutes from time beat a helpless Ingram.

Their rare away win - only the visitors' second in their past 11 league matches on the road - took them back above Norwich at the top of table. It was the Blades' sixth victory in their last nine trips to Hull.

The Tigers began the game looking to secure four successive home wins at the start of a season for the the first time since 1983-84. However, a second-straight defeat, following Tuesday's loss at QPR, saw them slip to 12th place.

Despite facing some vociferous support from a crowd of more than 20,000 - Hull's biggest at home for five years - it was the Blades who settled quickest with Berge whistling a 30-yarder wide before Manchester City loanee Tommy Doyle's shot on the turn drew a smart save from Ingram.

The Tigers' efforts at establishing a foothold were not helped by the early loss of striker Benjamin Tetteh, who was forced off with a hamstring injury after stretching to reach the ball.

And they fell behind when McBurnie, moments after just failing to connect with George Baldock's tantalising centre, picked up the ball on the left of the box and his shot to the near post went through a diving Ingram and into the net.

Oli McBurnie (left) put Sheffield United ahead at Hull City
Oli McBurnie (left) scored for the third game in a row to put Sheffield United ahead

Having gone 43 games without scoring, the Scot is enjoying a thrilling run in front of goal with three in as many games.

Hull's scoring duties at home in the past two games had been shouldered exclusively by Estupinan, who had scored all five of the Tigers' goals.

And the Colombian should have equalised after 25 minutes when he raced clear from the halfway line following a Blades corner but saw Foderingham save both his initial shot and then the follow-up.

Estupinan then turned provider as the Tigers spurned another excellent chance when he sent Tufan through, only for the Turkey international to scoop his lob on to the roof of Foderingham's net.

In a fairly shapeless second half, which saw Ingram save from Iliman Ndiaye and Ryan Longman lash high and wide from an acute angle at the other end, the result was ultimately settled by the excellent Berge.

Teed-up by Ndiaye, the Norwegian's shot from just inside the box nicked off Alfie Jones and flew up into the net to give him his third goal of the season.

City gave a debut to deadline day signing Dimitris Pelkas from the bench but, even with the help of nine minutes of injury time, they were unable to avoid a first defeat home defeat of the campaign.

Line-ups

Hull

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Ingram
  • 5JonesSubstituted forMcLoughlinat 77'minutes
  • 6FigueiredoBooked at 90mins
  • 4Greaves
  • 2Coyle
  • 15WoodsSubstituted forSeriat 69'minutes
  • 27Slater
  • 3ElderSubstituted forSmithat 69'minutes
  • 7TufanSubstituted forPelkasat 77'minutes
  • 30TettehSubstituted forLongmanat 14'minutes
  • 19Estupiñán

Substitutes

  • 13Baxter
  • 16Longman
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 20Pelkas
  • 22Smith
  • 24Seri
  • 33Christie

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 15AhmedhodzicBooked at 58mins
  • 12Egan
  • 33Norrington-Davies
  • 2Baldock
  • 8BergeSubstituted forMcAteeat 87'minutes
  • 16Norwood
  • 22DoyleSubstituted forArblasterat 87'minutes
  • 13LoweSubstituted forBashamat 29'minutes
  • 9McBurnieSubstituted forBrewsterat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 29Ndiaye

Substitutes

  • 6Basham
  • 7Brewster
  • 11Khadra
  • 28McAtee
  • 30Arblaster
  • 34Gordon
  • 37Amissah
Referee:
Matt Donohue
Attendance:
20,426

Match Stats

Home TeamHullAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home11
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hull City 0, Sheffield United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hull City 0, Sheffield United 2.

  3. Booking

    Tobias Figueiredo (Hull City) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Booking

    Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Lewie Coyle (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United).

  7. Post update

    Offside, Hull City. Lewie Coyle tries a through ball, but Dimitris Pelkas is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Rhys Norrington-Davies.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tyler Smith (Hull City) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Regan Slater with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Lewie Coyle (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United).

  12. Post update

    Offside, Sheffield United. Wes Foderingham tries a through ball, but Iliman Ndiaye is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Longman (Hull City).

  14. Post update

    George Baldock (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Oliver Arblaster replaces Tommy Doyle.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. James McAtee replaces Sander Berge.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jacob Greaves (Hull City).

  18. Post update

    John Egan (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by John Egan.

  20. Post update

    Tyler Smith (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

56 comments

  • Comment posted by HorseCourse, today at 17:58

    Championship is easy if you have a prolific striker like McBurnie.

  • Comment posted by No 12 on Brown, today at 17:52

    League position at this stage tells us nothing really. A better indicator of longer term performance is Goal Difference. The Blades currently have the best GD in the Championship. If they are to be in contention for the automatic promotion places then they need to continue scoring as well as keeping clean sheets. Hopefully this season there will be a number of players in contention for top scorer.

    • Reply posted by Plantagenet, today at 17:58

      Plantagenet replied:
      Maybe the fact that Billy Sharp is out for the foreseeable future has motivated other strikers to lift their game. Sometimes the aura surrounding legendary players holds back others in the team. Just maybe the Blades current squad will be better overall without Billy Sharp (as much as I respect the guy).

  • Comment posted by Havish McTavish, today at 17:50

    Illicali out!!

  • Comment posted by From Rotherham and proud of it, today at 17:49

    Well done Blades UTM

  • Comment posted by 8lade, today at 17:48

    Decent win United, who's next for a bloody good thrashing?

  • Comment posted by donnytiger, today at 17:42

    Sheffield looked good with and without the ball, deserved the win, but city still work in progress but i remain very optimistic. UTT

  • Comment posted by 1jackie, today at 17:32

    The Blades slicing and dicing their way to the top. Keep the faith, stay humble . . .

  • Comment posted by Sean56, today at 17:30

    Good entertaining game from both teams, Ollie on fire!! Bring on the Millers UTB

  • Comment posted by Fares Please, today at 17:30

    Neutral here. Thought Sheff Utd looked a class above today and have all season. Their fans are awesome and have been biggest club in Sheffield for last 20 years.

  • Comment posted by Ollsbols, today at 17:29

    Oli continues to improve his confidence. Utd win on the road. Wes keeps another clean sheet. We score more than one goal. We are top of the league (I know its early). This feels very unfamiliar......I am loving it (but I must not get a taste for it).

    • Reply posted by Sunchaser Steve, today at 17:49

      Sunchaser Steve replied:
      Why not get a taste for it. You never know….

  • Comment posted by Tony The Tiger, today at 17:29

    How on earth have we lost today?
    We should have won 3-2 and would have done if it wasn't for Des Fotheringham who played well in goal for them.
    Always had a soft spot for them since Des Walker and David Hirst played for them.
    Our luck will change soon and United won't be as lucky again this season!

    • Reply posted by John H, today at 17:44

      John H replied:
      Aah,the old story,we would have won if we had scored more.

  • Comment posted by the cat, today at 17:28

    You can't beat a Sheffield double0

  • Comment posted by AndyS, today at 17:27

    Lot's of comments being double checked? - I suppose they'll all be 'as sick as a wonky' down at the old S6 'Rust Home'!

    • Reply posted by Sean56, today at 17:32

      Sean56 replied:
      Wonky got his jealous mates round....

  • Comment posted by Dem Tigers, today at 17:26

    Errr nerrrr ah well lost that I derrrnt nerrrr.
    From a Hull City fan.

    • Reply posted by Andrew Ellis, today at 17:42

      Andrew Ellis replied:
      Try speaking English wonky

  • Comment posted by Old Bean, today at 17:23

    I hope all fans will get behind Oli now. If our strikers find their touch, we have a great attack.

  • Comment posted by Captain, today at 17:23

    Excellent 3 points not the most commanding performance but away at Hull never easy.Reyt pleased for McBurnie 3 in 3👍

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 17:22

    Great win for Sheffield. Yorkshire's most loved club goes top of the league. Fair play to them 👍

    • Reply posted by Lemmo, today at 17:37

      Lemmo replied:
      Sheffield played yesterday and are not top of the league

  • Comment posted by Donny Blade, today at 17:22

    Brilliant double save from 'league one Wes'. Ndiaye was man of the match for me, always harrassing their defence. Sanders quality shone through. Why is Khadra not getting any minutes though?? UTB

    • Reply posted by Garry, today at 17:53

      Garry replied:
      Great saves from Wes after being put under pressure from Norwood yet again which has probably cost us Lowe for a while , he’s a liability when under any sort of pressure . Good win despite his efforts to make it difficult .
      UTB ⚔️

  • Comment posted by SoundBite, today at 17:21

    Another win & clean sheet.
    On to the Millers at BDTBL.
    UTB.

  • Comment posted by Wonky Owl, today at 17:21

    Mcburnie doesn't score for 400 games then all of a sudden turns into prime David Hirst??? Summats not reyt there. Think EFL need to look into it tbh. As fot table yeah Dem Blunts are top of league but everyone knows they're in a false position. Soon as they start playing good teams they'll fall darn. Fact. Also Sander Burger kissin badge? He wanted aht other neyt lol.
    From a Manchester City fan.

    • Reply posted by Captain, today at 17:26

      Captain replied:
      COViD related issues

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd85211651117
2Norwich8512126616
3Reading8503911-215
4Bristol City84221611514
5Burnley8341148613
6Watford834197213
7Blackburn8404911-212
8Sunderland7322118311
9QPR83231211111
10Preston825121111
11Blackpool8323910-111
12Hull83231115-411
13Rotherham724196310
14Millwall8314911-210
15Wigan724179-210
16West Brom8161121029
17Luton823378-19
18Swansea8233711-49
19Stoke8224811-38
20Birmingham822458-38
21Cardiff822448-48
22Middlesbrough71331012-26
23Huddersfield7115711-44
24Coventry5014511-61
View full Championship table

