Sander Berge's third goal of the season secured Sheffield United's fourth win in their past five Championship games

Sheffield United reclaimed top spot in the Championship with an efficient victory at the MKM Stadium to end Hull City's perfect home record.

Oli McBurnie put the energetic Blades ahead when his 20th-minute drive squirmed through the hands of Tigers goalkeeper Matt Ingram at the near post for his third goal in as many games.

In-form Oscar Estupinan was denied twice by Wes Foderingham after he was sent clean through before Ozan Tufan lobbed on to the roof of the net as Hull failed to make the most of their chances to level.

The Blades made sure of the points in a largely scrappy second half when Sander Berge's deflected shot 16 minutes from time beat a helpless Ingram.

Their rare away win - only the visitors' second in their past 11 league matches on the road - took them back above Norwich at the top of table. It was the Blades' sixth victory in their last nine trips to Hull.

The Tigers began the game looking to secure four successive home wins at the start of a season for the the first time since 1983-84. However, a second-straight defeat, following Tuesday's loss at QPR, saw them slip to 12th place.

Despite facing some vociferous support from a crowd of more than 20,000 - Hull's biggest at home for five years - it was the Blades who settled quickest with Berge whistling a 30-yarder wide before Manchester City loanee Tommy Doyle's shot on the turn drew a smart save from Ingram.

The Tigers' efforts at establishing a foothold were not helped by the early loss of striker Benjamin Tetteh, who was forced off with a hamstring injury after stretching to reach the ball.

And they fell behind when McBurnie, moments after just failing to connect with George Baldock's tantalising centre, picked up the ball on the left of the box and his shot to the near post went through a diving Ingram and into the net.

Oli McBurnie (left) scored for the third game in a row to put Sheffield United ahead

Having gone 43 games without scoring, the Scot is enjoying a thrilling run in front of goal with three in as many games.

Hull's scoring duties at home in the past two games had been shouldered exclusively by Estupinan, who had scored all five of the Tigers' goals.

And the Colombian should have equalised after 25 minutes when he raced clear from the halfway line following a Blades corner but saw Foderingham save both his initial shot and then the follow-up.

Estupinan then turned provider as the Tigers spurned another excellent chance when he sent Tufan through, only for the Turkey international to scoop his lob on to the roof of Foderingham's net.

In a fairly shapeless second half, which saw Ingram save from Iliman Ndiaye and Ryan Longman lash high and wide from an acute angle at the other end, the result was ultimately settled by the excellent Berge.

Teed-up by Ndiaye, the Norwegian's shot from just inside the box nicked off Alfie Jones and flew up into the net to give him his third goal of the season.

City gave a debut to deadline day signing Dimitris Pelkas from the bench but, even with the help of nine minutes of injury time, they were unable to avoid a first defeat home defeat of the campaign.