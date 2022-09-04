Reading v Stoke City

Goal! Reading 1, Stoke City 1. Ben Wilmot (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aden Flint with a headed pass following a corner.
Reading
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Lumley
- 3Holmes
- 4HutchinsonBooked at 6mins
- 5McIntyre
- 17Yiadom
- 10Ince
- 8Hendrick
- 19Fornah
- 23Hoilett
- 7Long
- 9Lucas João
- 12Baba
- 16Tetek
- 18Guinness-Walker
- 21Bouzanis
- 30Abrefa
- 35Ehibhationham
- 36Craig
Stoke
Formation 3-5-2
- 13Bonham
- 16Wilmot
- 4Flint
- 3Fox
- 9Brown
- 18Smallbone
- 8Baker
- 7Clucas
- 24Fosu-Henry
- 17Delap
- 10Campbell
- 1Bursik
- 6Jagielka
- 15Thompson
- 25Powell
- 29Wright-Phillips
- 32Taylor
- 39Sparrow
- David Coote
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away5
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Tom Ince.
Foul by Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Stoke City).
Shane Long (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Clucas (Stoke City).
Andy Yiadom (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ben Wilmot (Stoke City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Baker.
Attempt missed. Shane Long (Reading) right footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sam Hutchinson following a corner.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by William Smallbone.
Foul by Lewis Baker (Stoke City).
Tom Ince (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Stoke City).
Andy Yiadom (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Sam Hutchinson.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Tom Ince.
Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Holmes.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Thomas Holmes.
Offside, Stoke City. William Smallbone tries a through ball, but Jacob Brown is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Jacob Brown (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by William Smallbone.
Attempt missed. Lucas João (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Junior Hoilett.
