Close menu
Championship
ReadingReading1StokeStoke City1

Reading v Stoke City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Reading

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Lumley
  • 3Holmes
  • 4HutchinsonBooked at 6mins
  • 5McIntyre
  • 17Yiadom
  • 10Ince
  • 8Hendrick
  • 19Fornah
  • 23Hoilett
  • 7Long
  • 9Lucas João

Substitutes

  • 12Baba
  • 16Tetek
  • 18Guinness-Walker
  • 21Bouzanis
  • 30Abrefa
  • 35Ehibhationham
  • 36Craig

Stoke

Formation 3-5-2

  • 13Bonham
  • 16Wilmot
  • 4Flint
  • 3Fox
  • 9Brown
  • 18Smallbone
  • 8Baker
  • 7Clucas
  • 24Fosu-Henry
  • 17Delap
  • 10Campbell

Substitutes

  • 1Bursik
  • 6Jagielka
  • 15Thompson
  • 25Powell
  • 29Wright-Phillips
  • 32Taylor
  • 39Sparrow
Referee:
David Coote

Match Stats

Home TeamReadingAway TeamStoke
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home4
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home1
Away5

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Reading 1, Stoke City 1. Ben Wilmot (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aden Flint with a headed pass following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Tom Ince.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Stoke City).

  4. Post update

    Shane Long (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Sam Clucas (Stoke City).

  6. Post update

    Andy Yiadom (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ben Wilmot (Stoke City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Baker.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Shane Long (Reading) right footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sam Hutchinson following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Reading. Conceded by William Smallbone.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Baker (Stoke City).

  11. Post update

    Tom Ince (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Stoke City).

  13. Post update

    Andy Yiadom (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Sam Hutchinson.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Tom Ince.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Holmes.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Thomas Holmes.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Stoke City. William Smallbone tries a through ball, but Jacob Brown is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jacob Brown (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by William Smallbone.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucas João (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Junior Hoilett.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich8512126616
2Sheff Utd7421145914
3Bristol City84221611514
4Burnley8341148613
5Watford834197213
6Reading8413811-313
7Blackburn8404911-212
8Sunderland7322118311
9QPR83231211111
10Preston825121111
11Hull73221113-211
12Rotherham724196310
13Millwall8314911-210
14Wigan724179-210
15West Brom8161121029
16Luton823378-19
17Stoke8233810-29
18Swansea8233711-49
19Blackpool7223810-28
20Birmingham822458-38
21Cardiff822448-48
22Middlesbrough71331012-26
23Huddersfield6114710-34
24Coventry5014511-61
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport