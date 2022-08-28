Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (right) spent three years with Heracles

Hearts have signed German midfielder Orestis Kiomourtzoglou from Dutch club Heracles Almelo for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old has agreed a three-year contract with the Scottish Premiership club.

Kiomourtzoglou made 26 appearances last season for Heracles as they were relegated from the Eredivisie and played three times this campaign.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson told his club website he is "one we've had our eye on for a while".

"He'll bring a real presence to our midfield and his style of play will be well suited to the system we implement here," he said.

"We're building a squad capable of challenging on two fronts - domestically and in Europe - and to have Orestis be a part of it is a big plus."

Kiomourtzoglou, capped at under-21 level, came through the youth ranks with Unterhaching in his homeland before spending three years with Heracles in the Dutch top flight, making 82 appearances in all.

He will not be involved in Hearts' Scottish Premiership game at home to St Johnstone as he awaits international clearance and a work permit.