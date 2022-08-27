Last updated on .From the section European Football

Sylla Sow scored one goal in four Sheffield Wednesday appearances this season

Forward Sylla Sow has left Sheffield Wednesday to join Dutch second division side De Graafschap on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old scored five goals in 23 appearances for the League One club in all competitions after moving to Hillsborough last summer.

Sow, who last featured in the Owls' Carabao Cup win over Rochdale on Tuesday, leaves for an undisclosed fee.

He returns to the Netherlands where he last played for RKC Waalwijk before joining Wednesday.

