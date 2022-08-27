Bayern Munich v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-2-2
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 2Upamecano
- 21Hernández
- 19Davies
- 6KimmichBooked at 63mins
- 18SabitzerBooked at 63minsSubstituted forMusialaat 67'minutes
- 11Coman
- 10Sané
- 25Müller
- 17ManéSubstituted forGnabryat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 4de Ligt
- 7Gnabry
- 20Sarr
- 26Ulreich
- 38Gravenberch
- 39Tel
- 40Mazraoui
- 42Musiala
- 44Stanisic
B Mgladbach
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Sommer
- 29Scally
- 3Itakura
- 30Elvedi
- 20Netz
- 6Kramer
- 17Koné
- 23Hofmann
- 32Neuhaus
- 14PleaBooked at 37minsSubstituted forWolfat 52'minutes
- 10Thuram
Substitutes
- 5Friedrich
- 7Herrmann
- 11Wolf
- 13Stindl
- 15Beyer
- 21Sippel
- 24Jantschke
- 27Reitz
- 38Borges Sanches
- Referee:
- Daniel Schlager
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry replaces Sadio Mané.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jamal Musiala replaces Marcel Sabitzer.
Post update
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Luca Netz (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Post update
Attempt missed. Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marcus Thuram.
Post update
Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Hannes Wolf.
Post update
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard with a through ball.
Booking
Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Manu Koné (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sadio Mané (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sadio Mané (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sadio Mané (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ko Itakura (Borussia Mönchengladbach) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonas Hofmann with a cross.