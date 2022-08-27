Close menu
German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich0B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach1

Bayern Munich v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 2Upamecano
  • 21Hernández
  • 19Davies
  • 6KimmichBooked at 63mins
  • 18SabitzerBooked at 63minsSubstituted forMusialaat 67'minutes
  • 11Coman
  • 10Sané
  • 25Müller
  • 17ManéSubstituted forGnabryat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4de Ligt
  • 7Gnabry
  • 20Sarr
  • 26Ulreich
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 39Tel
  • 40Mazraoui
  • 42Musiala
  • 44Stanisic

B Mgladbach

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sommer
  • 29Scally
  • 3Itakura
  • 30Elvedi
  • 20Netz
  • 6Kramer
  • 17Koné
  • 23Hofmann
  • 32Neuhaus
  • 14PleaBooked at 37minsSubstituted forWolfat 52'minutes
  • 10Thuram

Substitutes

  • 5Friedrich
  • 7Herrmann
  • 11Wolf
  • 13Stindl
  • 15Beyer
  • 21Sippel
  • 24Jantschke
  • 27Reitz
  • 38Borges Sanches
Referee:
Daniel Schlager

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamB Mgladbach
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home19
Away3
Shots on Target
Home10
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry replaces Sadio Mané.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jamal Musiala replaces Marcel Sabitzer.

  4. Post update

    Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Luca Netz (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marcus Thuram.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).

  8. Post update

    Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Hannes Wolf.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard with a through ball.

  11. Booking

    Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München).

  13. Post update

    Manu Koné (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Booking

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München).

  16. Post update

    Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sadio Mané (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sadio Mané (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sadio Mané (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ko Itakura (Borussia Mönchengladbach) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonas Hofmann with a cross.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th August 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Union Berlin4310113810
2B Mgladbach431073410
3Bayern Munich4301152139
4Freiburg43017349
5Hoffenheim43018539
6B Dortmund43017439
7Mainz421145-17
8Köln31206425
9Werder Bremen31207615
10RB Leipzig41216515
11B Leverkusen410346-23
12Augsburg410338-53
13Stuttgart302134-12
14Wolfsburg402226-42
15Frankfurt302138-52
16Schalke4022411-72
17Hertha Berlin401326-41
18VfL Bochum4004313-100
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories