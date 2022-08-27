Close menu
Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus1RomaRoma1

Juventus v Roma

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 3Silva Nascimento
  • 6Danilo
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 25RabiotSubstituted forZakariaat 58'minutes
  • 5LocatelliBooked at 6mins
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 20Miretti
  • 17Kostic
  • 9Vlahovic

Substitutes

  • 8McKennie
  • 13Rovella
  • 14Milik
  • 15Gatti
  • 18Kean
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 28Zakaria
  • 30Soulé
  • 36Perin

Roma

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 23ManciniSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 45'minutes
  • 6Smalling
  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 2KarsdorpSubstituted forÇelikat 62'minutes
  • 4CristanteBooked at 41mins
  • 8Matic
  • 37SpinazzolaSubstituted forZalewskiat 45'minutes
  • 21Dybala
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 9Abraham

Substitutes

  • 14Shomurodov
  • 17Viña
  • 19Çelik
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 52Bove
  • 59Zalewski
  • 63Boer
  • 65Tripi
  • 92El Shaarawy
  • 99Svilar
Referee:
Massimiliano Irrati

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home12
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Juventus 1, Roma 1. Tammy Abraham (Roma) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Paulo Dybala following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Mattia De Sciglio.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tammy Abraham (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Nemanja Matic (Roma).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Filip Kostic (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Zeki Çelik.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Zeki Çelik replaces Rick Karsdorp.

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Danilo (Juventus).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Nemanja Matic.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Fabio Miretti (Juventus).

  11. Post update

    Tammy Abraham (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Denis Zakaria replaces Adrien Rabiot because of an injury.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nemanja Matic (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Cristante.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Sandro.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Bremer.

  16. Second Half

    Second Half begins Juventus 1, Roma 0.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Nicola Zalewski replaces Leonardo Spinazzola.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Stephan El Shaarawy replaces Gianluca Mancini.

  19. Half Time

    First Half ends, Juventus 1, Roma 0.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bryan Cristante (Roma) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini with a cross following a corner.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th August 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio32105237
2Torino32104137
3Roma32103127
4Napoli22009276
5Inter Milan32016426
6Juventus31204135
7AC Milan21105324
8Atalanta21103124
9Fiorentina21103214
10Udinese311145-14
11Sassuolo210113-23
12Spezia210113-23
13Bologna201123-11
14Empoli201101-11
15Salernitana201101-11
16Sampdoria201102-21
17Hellas Verona201136-31
18Lecce200213-20
19Cremonese300326-40
20Monza300328-60
View full Italian Serie A table

