Juventus v Roma

Goal! Juventus 1, Roma 1. Tammy Abraham (Roma) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Paulo Dybala following a corner.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Szczesny
- 2De Sciglio
- 3Silva Nascimento
- 6Danilo
- 12Lobo Silva
- 25RabiotSubstituted forZakariaat 58'minutes
- 5LocatelliBooked at 6mins
- 11Ju Cuadrado
- 20Miretti
- 17Kostic
- 9Vlahovic
Substitutes
- 8McKennie
- 13Rovella
- 14Milik
- 15Gatti
- 18Kean
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 28Zakaria
- 30Soulé
- 36Perin
Roma
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Rui Patrício
- 23ManciniSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 45'minutes
- 6Smalling
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 2KarsdorpSubstituted forÇelikat 62'minutes
- 4CristanteBooked at 41mins
- 8Matic
- 37SpinazzolaSubstituted forZalewskiat 45'minutes
- 21Dybala
- 7Pellegrini
- 9Abraham
Substitutes
- 14Shomurodov
- 17Viña
- 19Çelik
- 24Kumbulla
- 52Bove
- 59Zalewski
- 63Boer
- 65Tripi
- 92El Shaarawy
- 99Svilar
- Referee:
- Massimiliano Irrati
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Mattia De Sciglio.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tammy Abraham (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Hand ball by Nemanja Matic (Roma).
Post update
Attempt missed. Filip Kostic (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Zeki Çelik.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Zeki Çelik replaces Rick Karsdorp.
Post update
Hand ball by Danilo (Juventus).
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Nemanja Matic.
Post update
Foul by Fabio Miretti (Juventus).
Post update
Tammy Abraham (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Denis Zakaria replaces Adrien Rabiot because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nemanja Matic (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Cristante.
Post update
Attempt missed. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Sandro.
Post update
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Bremer.
Second Half
Second Half begins Juventus 1, Roma 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Nicola Zalewski replaces Leonardo Spinazzola.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Stephan El Shaarawy replaces Gianluca Mancini.
Half Time
First Half ends, Juventus 1, Roma 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bryan Cristante (Roma) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini with a cross following a corner.