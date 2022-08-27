It could have been 14!

Close menu

Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth: Record-equalling Reds 'could have scored 14'

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Anfield

Last updated on .From the section Liverpoolcomments209

Liverpool celebrate
Liverpool have not suffered consecutive league defeats since March 2021

Harsh words were directed Liverpool's way after the defeat at Manchester United on Monday.

Former vice-captain Jamie Carragher called it "embarrassing" as they started the Premier League season in sluggish manner with two draws and the loss at Old Trafford.

It came just a couple of months on from last season's exploits, when they came agonisingly close to football immortality, winning the Carabao Cup and FA Cup but then finishing runners-up in the Premier League by a point and losing the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has set high standards during his time at Anfield and there is his side failed to meet them so far this term, but Bournemouth's arrival on Merseyside gave the Reds a chance to remind their rivals of their credentials.

Liverpool's performance was an impressive display of relentless, attacking football that led to the home side winning 9-0, equalling the biggest victory in Premier League history - with fans left chanting for 10.

Asked by BBC Sport how the result ranked personally, Klopp pointed to the performance of his team.

"Nine-nil is a strange result, it will not happen often," said the German.

"It just feels a very important result, it is not that we worked less in the last eight weeks, we were all in a really good mood, liked what we saw most of the time but you don't get it on the ground.

"You have to turn a few other screws and that is our job. When it turns out like today it is fantastic. Everybody should celebrate today, go out and have a nice weekend."

'A perfect football afternoon for us'

It was really not cool to play against us - Klopp

There was optimism around Liverpool when, inspired by new signing Darwin Nunez, they defeated champions Manchester City in the Community Shield, but the Reds lacked their usual spark in draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

They were outrun by Erik ten Hag's United at the start of the week and there were suggestions Klopp's side might be suffering a hangover from last season's ultimate disappointments.

The loss at Old Trafford was their first in the league of 2022 and they responded on Saturday by taking apart newly promoted Bournemouth with a ruthless showing in front of their own supporters.

Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott set them on the way with goals in the opening five minutes and Trent Alexander-Arnold's thunderbolt, Roberto Firmino's close-range finish and Virgil van Dijk's header made it 5-0 at the break.

The hosts scored four more times in the second half courtesy of Chris Mepham's own goal, Fabio Carvalho's first for the club then Diaz and Firmino both adding to their tallies.

"We had to prove a point for us," said Klopp. "I loved the start so much, we didn't hold anything back - putting them under pressure. We got early goals and kept going with the same purpose.

"It was important we kept going, if you let them score one you have a bitter taste in a wonderful afternoon. At 6-0 we could bring on the kids - it was a perfect football afternoon for us.

"We all know we needed something like that. We had bigger chances in other games and did not use them."

England defender Alexander-Arnold said: "We had a point to prove after three disappointing games but the main thing was to come out and win and we did it in fantastic fashion."

Teenager Elliott, who scored his first Premier League goal with a sublime curling effort, said: "It is a massive relief for us and our fans to put in a performance and show people who doubted us. We're buzzing."

'It could have been 12, 13, 14'

Roberto Firmino
Before the Bournemouth game, Roberto Firmino had not scored in 20 previous league games at Anfield

Before the game, a 9-0 result had only been achieved three times in the Premier League era - twice by Manchester United against Ipswich and Southampton, as well as Leicester thrashing the Saints.

Brazil forward Firmino reminded people of his ability as he ended a barren run of 20 games without scoring in the league for Liverpool.

With two goals and three assists, the 30-year-old had a hand in five goals, becoming just the third Reds player after Mohamed Salah and Luis Suarez to achieve the feat.

"Firmino has not got the best stats in terms of goalscoring, but players love playing alongside him because he is such a great team player," ex-Chelsea winger Pat Nevin said on BBC Radio 5 Live. "People thought he was on the way out with Darwin Nunez coming in, but what a great answer.

"You sometimes take the brilliance for granted, it was sheer torture for Bournemouth. Carvalho would walk into any position in the forward line and look at home. He is that good.

"Nine goals and it could have been 12, 13 14, that is not an exaggeration. Everything went perfectly and Bournemouth will hope they never have another day like this."

Toughest and painful day - Parker

'We need new players for sure' - Parker 'shell shocked' after 9-0 defeat

Bournemouth enjoyed a victory against Aston Villa on the opening weekend of the campaign but fell apart against Liverpool.

After four games, the Cherries have conceded the most goals (16) in the top-flight so far, while the result was the joint-heaviest defeat in their entire league history.

In their previous two games, Bournemouth were beaten 4-0 by champions Manchester City and 3-0 at home against Arsenal.

Their downcast manager Scott Parker said afterwards: "This is the toughest and most painful day I have experienced for sure. The touchline today was painful and I could sense it was for the players too. They need some help and in some moments the levels were too great.

"It was a really humbling experience, shell-shocking. The levels we are playing against and the quality they have is far greater than what we have at our disposal at this moment in time. I feel sorry for the fans and for the players.

"Tonight will be a long, sleepless night reflecting and a difficult one to process. We are learning really harsh lessons which at times are unfair.

"We don't just talk about Liverpool or the two previous fixtures, this division is ruthless. It can leave some scars, the experiences they are facing. Painful, absolutely painful and Liverpool were ruthless."

Asked if this will be the lowest point in their season, manager Parker said: "At this moment in time, where we currently are, I can see some more to be honest with you."

Biggest wins in Premier League history
ResultDate
Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth 27 August 2022
Manchester United 9-0 Southampton2 February 2021
Southampton 0-9 Leicester City25 October 2019
Manchester United 9-0 Ipswich Town 4 March 1995
Manchester City 8-0 Watford 21 September 2019
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland 18 October 2014
Chelsea 8-0 Aston Villa 23 December 2021
Chelsea 8-0 Wigan Athletic 9 May 2010
Tottenham Hotspur 9-1 Wigan Athletic 22 November 2009
Newcastle United 8-0 Sheffield Wednesday19 September 1999
How to follow Liverpool on the BBC bannerLiverpool banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

209 comments

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 19:38

    Could’ve should’ve….. didn’t

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 20:35

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Amazing how Liverpool managed to score 9 goals but Salah scored none, if someone told me that this would happen, I would I said “Impossible!!!!” and I would have been wrong.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 20:42

    'It could have been 12, 13, 14'

    Now, now let's not get greedy, be proud of what you achieved and leave it at that.

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 21:09

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Just the media up to it’s usual tricks. Liverpool and their fans are very happy with the 9 – 0 and are happy to leave it at that and now look forward to the next game.

  • Comment posted by saintsfan, today at 20:06

    The wonderful, competitive PL. Man City or Liverpool to win the PL, yet again, and the top 4 to be made up with Chelsea, Arsenal, Man U or Spurs. The rest of us, make up the numbers and get thrashed, while the fans of the top 6, cheer on their millionaire heroes as if it's really clever, buying the world's best players and beating teams with poor players. What an exciting season we have ahead.

    • Reply posted by whats all the fuss about, today at 20:14

      whats all the fuss about replied:
      You’ve hit the nail on the head. City will win the league, again. If it wasn’t for Klopp, Pep would have the league wrapped up by March.
      The worst part is how the hypocrites mock other European Leagues when ours is exactly the same.

  • Comment posted by kevpundit, today at 19:59

    Good result but Bournemouth we’re poor let’s not get carried away with it . Let’s see if this kickstart our season,I still think we need another (proven) midfielder and hope Nunez has learnt his lesson and keeps a cool head when he is back

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 20:39

    Liverpool could not have given a better response after their shock defeat to Man Utd. Hopefully, this new found goal scoring touch will now continue for a long, long, time.

  • Comment posted by bensondog, today at 20:07

    glad to see that Parker didnt come out with "we were the best team" #Tuchel 0-3 last week

    • Reply posted by Etta Currie, today at 20:20

      Etta Currie replied:
      Unhappy to see him wearing the same (lucky) cardigan.

  • Comment posted by Presuming Ed, today at 19:41

    This petty, tiresome, sponsorship grovelling pretence that the premier league is somehow not the English league division one anymore is pathetic.
    It is as embarrassing as Real's first 5 'european cup' victories

    • Reply posted by Pass the Bucket, today at 19:54

      Pass the Bucket replied:
      It’s not ‘League Division one’. Not by a long shot. Different rules. Different pitches. Different number of teams.

      And Liverpool have a single title*

      *Covid affected season.

  • Comment posted by afcjoe, today at 19:55

    After seeing a few comments, I am just wondering when the Adult Comments Forum starts, I presume this is the Primary School Section....

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 20:46

    Man Utd called Bournemouth after the match and said:

    "Did you not pay any attention to how we played Liverpool this past Monday?"

  • Comment posted by Stratton Oakmont, today at 20:42

    Record-equalling Reds 'could have scored 14'. But they didn't did they. Stupid headline, they could have but didn't. My mother could have been my father if she'd been born a man. I could have gone to the moon if I was Neil Armstrong. I could have been in Saturday Night Fever if was John Travolta. I could have been a BBC journalist if I were a journalist. I would have made a better job of it.

    • Reply posted by Ravis88, today at 20:53

      Ravis88 replied:
      Yep, you could have posted something worth reading, but you didn't.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 20:44

    I hear Man Utd fans are calling Bournemouth fans to say:
    "Hey they scored 9 over us over two games, they scored 9 over you in a single game. Now we don't feel that bad at all".

    • Reply posted by triggs, today at 21:10

      triggs replied:
      You need to check your hearing.

  • Comment posted by goonerjake, today at 20:23

    Good for goal difference if it comes to that. Still cannot see Liverpool challenging for top spot this season.
    Wait pool fans before you start with your famed vitriol.
    Just a opinion.

    • Reply posted by HKJ, today at 20:57

      HKJ replied:
      Liverpool fan here, and I'll be honest, I don't know what to make of the end results - we have the potential to challenge, but I don't see it just yet. Hopefully they'll prove me wrong and start rampaging again as a matter of course, but at this moment I couldn't say whether the season will be a success or flop.

  • Comment posted by Chesil view, today at 20:04

    A great day for Liverpool and a very hard day for Bournemouth. But only a fool would think after just 4 games that todays game will define either clubs season

  • Comment posted by SD1700852, today at 20:01

    The Chelsea 8-0 Aston Villa game happened in 2012, not 2021

  • Comment posted by eshrenno, today at 19:59

    Listen still scored nine …calm down a bit , no disrespect but it was Bournemouth …like watching 2 different teams …last week to this week !!! ….up the Mighty Reds

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:55

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Any reason why other teams are not scoring nine against Bournemouth when they are so poor. If an average side like Liverpool can score nine goals against them then im sure others will like Arsenal. Oh wait

  • Comment posted by Mother Superior, today at 20:32

    Just thought HYSrs may be just ad uninterested in the fact 'I could have but didn't either'.

    Here endeth the lesson, God bless you all!

  • Comment posted by Andinsecondplace, today at 19:34

    A second HYS needed?

    • Reply posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 19:35

      Tiddlywinks replied:
      Yes.

  • Comment posted by Povemyster, today at 19:34

    it was Bournemouth fault that we didnt score more...

  • Comment posted by brexiteer, today at 21:05

    What a BBC HYS surprise 🐱!
    Nothing when Man U beat them on Monday ....

  • Comment posted by The Flying Dutchman, today at 21:01

    It could have been 14!

    Yes it could also have been 5!

    Could means nothing.

    You have now replicated what Man Utd did twice and Leicester did once, so congratulations.

    Don't get too excited though, the season is still young.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport