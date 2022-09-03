Close menu
Premier League
ChelseaChelsea2West HamWest Ham United1

Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United: Blues come from behind to win

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport

Kai Havertz
Kai Havertz combined with fellow susbtitute Ben Chilwell to win it for Chelsea

Substitute Kai Havertz scored a late winner as Chelsea came from behind to record a dramatic victory over West Ham, who had a 90th-minute Maxwel Cornet equaliser ruled out.

The Hammers frustrated Chelsea in a first half that saw plenty of home possession but no shots on target for either side, and looked to have executed their gameplan to perfection when Michail Antonio scored from a rare attack after 62 minutes.

The forward bundled in from close range after Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy failed to deal with a corner, but the visitors' lead was wiped out 14 minutes later.

Chelsea, on the back of a record summer of spending and with £70m arrival Wesley Fofana making his debut, had struggled to break down David Moyes' side before Ben Chilwell snuck in to level from a tight angle shortly after coming off the bench.

It sparked a frantic finish, with Cornet almost winning it late on for the visitors, only to see his header come back off the post and the Blues immediately score themselves through a clinical Havertz header from Chilwell's cross.

There was still time for more drama as Cornet pounced, but only after a foul on Mendy that was awarded once referee Andrew Madley consulted the pitchside monitor.

Blues get down to business after record window

The most expensive transfer window from any British club in history is over and now the real business begins for Thomas Tuchel and his side, with the expectation on £255m-worth of new additions to deliver results.

Fofana was handed his debut after arriving from Leicester City for £70m in a side that also included statement signings Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella and Raheem Sterling.

However, it needed two players bought in the previous two summers to spark Chelsea into life at Stamford Bridge after falling behind to a scrappy Antonio opener.

First Chilwell - jostling for that left-sided spot with Cucurella - showed his class with a smart touch and neat finish from a narrow angle to pull the hosts level with 14 minutes remaining, and it was the England international who then provided the cross for Havertz to put Tuchel's side in front in the 88th minute.

That good work was almost wiped out when Cornet found the roof of the net after another mix-up in the Chelsea defence, and there were relieved faces in the Blues side when the verdict was a foul on goalkeeper Mendy in the build-up.

It was a dramatic ending to what, for an hour, had been a dull affair.

Christian Pulisic has been used sparingly this season, though his USA boss Gregg Berhalter has tipped the winger to "prove everyone wrong", and he had the game's first shot in the 27th minute that deflected wide for a Chelsea corner, though neither side managed to hit the target until almost the hour mark.

That was a delightful volley from Jarrod Bowen that forced Mendy into a save, and from the resulting corner came the goal - Mendy failed to deal with a flick-on, Declan Rice knocked it back across goal and Antonio nudged in from close range.

Tuchel was aggrieved, feeling there was a foul on his goalkeeper, but he was happy with the resilience his side showed, and the quality Chelsea could bring off the bench to turn the encounter in their favour is a sign of the strength in depth the lavishly assembled Blues now possess.

More to follow.

Player of the match

HavertzKai Havertz

with an average of 8.35

Chelsea

  1. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    8.35

  2. Squad number21Player nameChilwell
    Average rating

    7.31

  3. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    6.13

  4. Squad number24Player nameJames
    Average rating

    6.12

  5. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    5.63

  6. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    5.63

  7. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    5.61

  8. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    5.50

  9. Squad number26Player nameKoulibaly
    Average rating

    5.49

  10. Squad number32Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    5.47

  11. Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    5.36

  12. Squad number17Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    5.30

  13. Squad number33Player nameFofana
    Average rating

    5.09

  14. Squad number16Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    4.98

  15. Squad number5Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    4.82

  16. Squad number10Player namePulisic
    Average rating

    4.67

West Ham United

  1. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    7.12

  2. Squad number11Player nameLucas Paquetá
    Average rating

    7.12

  3. Squad number14Player nameCornet
    Average rating

    7.07

  4. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    7.04

  5. Squad number28Player nameSoucek
    Average rating

    6.72

  6. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    6.68

  7. Squad number24Player nameKehrer
    Average rating

    6.64

  8. Squad number22Player nameBenrahma
    Average rating

    6.63

  9. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    6.62

  10. Squad number33Player nameEmerson
    Average rating

    6.59

  11. Squad number5Player nameCoufal
    Average rating

    6.55

  12. Squad number4Player nameZouma
    Average rating

    6.52

  13. Squad number1Player nameFabianski
    Average rating

    6.45

  14. Squad number21Player nameOgbonna
    Average rating

    6.05

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 16Mendy
  • 33Fofana
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 12Loftus-CheekBooked at 9minsSubstituted forJorginhoat 83'minutes
  • 24JamesBooked at 54mins
  • 23GallagherSubstituted forBrojaat 60'minutes
  • 8KovacicSubstituted forHavertzat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 32CucurellaBooked at 35minsSubstituted forChilwellat 72'minutes
  • 10PulisicSubstituted forMountat 60'minutes
  • 17Sterling

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 5Jorginho
  • 14Chalobah
  • 18Broja
  • 19Mount
  • 21Chilwell
  • 22Ziyech
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 29Havertz

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 5Coufal
  • 24KehrerBooked at 90mins
  • 4Zouma
  • 33Emerson
  • 41Rice
  • 28Soucek
  • 20Bowen
  • 11Tolentino Coelho de LimaSubstituted forOgbonnaat 83'minutes
  • 8FornalsSubstituted forCornetat 86'minutes
  • 9AntonioBooked at 54minsSubstituted forBenrahmaat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Lanzini
  • 12Downes
  • 13Areola
  • 14Cornet
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 22Benrahma
  • 32Coventry
  • 35Randolph
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
39,923

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home8
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 2, West Ham United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 2, West Ham United 1.

  3. Booking

    Kai Havertz (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Armando Broja (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Emerson (West Ham United).

  6. Booking

    Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United.

  8. Post update

    Édouard Mendy (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United).

  10. Post update

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Chelsea 2, West Ham United 1. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ben Chilwell.

  12. Post update

    Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma with a cross.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Maxwel Cornet replaces Pablo Fornals.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jorginho (Chelsea).

  15. Post update

    Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Jorginho replaces Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Angelo Ogbonna replaces Lucas Paquetá.

  18. Post update

    Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Vladimír Coufal (West Ham United).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea).

