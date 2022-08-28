Last updated on .From the section Irish

Blues keeper Chris Johns is unable to keep out Andy Mitchell's superb strike to put Carrick in front

Carrick Rangers piled more misery on Linfield by beating the Premiership champions 2-1 at the Loughview Leisure Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues were aiming to bounce back from their heartbreaking Europa Conference League play-off defeat by RFS on Thursday.

But they fell behind in the first half to a superb Andy Mitchell strike.

Ethan Devine equalised with a classy finish into the bottom corner before Emmett McGuckin blasted in the winner.

