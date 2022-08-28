Irish Premiership: Blues follow up Euro exit with defeat at Carrick
Carrick Rangers piled more misery on Linfield by beating the Premiership champions 2-1 at the Loughview Leisure Arena on Sunday afternoon.
The Blues were aiming to bounce back from their heartbreaking Europa Conference League play-off defeat by RFS on Thursday.
But they fell behind in the first half to a superb Andy Mitchell strike.
Ethan Devine equalised with a classy finish into the bottom corner before Emmett McGuckin blasted in the winner.
More to follow....