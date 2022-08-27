Irish Premiership: Reds and Crues come from behind to secure wins
Cliftonville made it three Premiership victories in a row by beating Dungannon Swifts 4-2 at Solitude.
The visitors took the lead but the Reds hit back with Ronan Hale, Chris Gallagher, and Chris Curran on target along with a Michael Ruddy own goal.
Two goals in three second-minutes, from Philip Lowry and Daniel Larmour, gave Crusaders a 2-1 away win over Newry City after a Daniel Hughes opener.
Cliftonville and Crusaders sit a point behind leaders Glentoran.
More to follow...