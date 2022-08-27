Last updated on .From the section Irish

Johns and his Linfield team-mate were left crestfallen after losing to RFS on penalties at Windsor Park

Linfield goalkeeper Chris Johns says spirits are high in the Blues' camp despite their agonising European penalty shootout defeat on Thursday.

The loss by RFS cost Linfield a place in the Europa Conference League and saw them miss out on 2.9m euro.

However their attentions must quickly return to domestic matters with a trip to Carrick Rangers on Sunday.

"In training [on Saturday] spirits were relatively high. Higher than I thought they would be," Johns admitted.

"It was good and everyone's back at it."

The Blues appeared set to become the first Irish Premiership side to reach a European group stage having gone ahead in extra-time through Kyle McClean, only for a Jimmy Callacher own-goal just seconds after the hosts failed to score from a four-on-one sent the tie to penalties.

Even before the extra period, Linfield had dominated the contest and carved out a number of big chances to go ahead.

"It would have been the experience of my career to play in that competition," Johns admitted on BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound.

"But it's gone now. We've got to move forward and that's the plan.

"It's a lottery when it comes down to a shootout and you're so deflated after conceding so late in extra-time.

"After the game, the gaffer just said 'listen boys you played unbelievably well, there's nothing I can say. The shootout's a lottery, you did what I wanted you do do it was just one of those games'.

"We were one minute away. It's right there for us, and for any Irish League team. It shows we're competitive in Europe"