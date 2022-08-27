Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Ian Poveda joined Leeds United from Manchester City's academy in January 2020

Blackpool have signed Leeds United winger Ian Poveda on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 22-year-old ex-England Under-20 international had an injury-hit spell in the Championship last term with Blackburn, making 10 appearances.

Poveda, who spent time with Barcelona, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City youth teams, has made 20 first-team appearances for Leeds.

"He's clearly an exciting talent," said Blackpool boss Michael Appleton.

"He has fantastic feet, adds pace and is very direct."

