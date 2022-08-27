Last updated on .From the section European Football

Barcelona are "optimistic" that summer signing Jules Kounde can make his debut for the club against Real Valladolid on Sunday, manager Xavi says.

The France international centre-back, 23, joined from Sevilla in July for a reported £42m but has missed league games against Rayo Vallecano and Real Sociedad because he cannot be registered with La Liga until the club comply with financial rules.

"It's a negotiation with La Liga - we are pretty sure Jules can play tomorrow," Xavi said.

Barca registered four other new players the night before their league opener last weekend after freeing up funding with several 'economic levers'.

The manager, whose side have a win and a draw from their opening two matches, added: "We are optimistic."

Barcelona will be looking to build on last Sunday's 4-1 win against Real Sociedad.