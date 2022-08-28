Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hat-trick scorer Kyogo Furuhashi believes Celtic could have scored more in their 9-0 defeat of Dundee United. (Sun) external-link

Kyogo says Celtic "still have a lot of things to do". (Record) external-link

And Kyogo's first goals target for the season is 20, then "30, and more". (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Head coach Jack Ross will not walk away from Dundee United following their struggling start to the season. (Record) external-link

Supporters have asked for the Tangerines to stop using the 'UnitedInPursuit' hastag on social media following Sunday's heavy loss. (Express) external-link

Alfredo Morelos posted a picture of himself after his goal against Borussia Dortmund last season on social media, his regular pointing down celebration a possible indicator he is staying at Rangers. (Sun) external-link

Former Rangers defender Artur Numan urges the Ibrox club to sell Morelos before this week's transfer deadline. (Sun) external-link

And Numan says Morelos needs to "change his ways" after being left out of the recent win over PSV Eindhoven and serving a red-card suspension. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Numan believes Celtic and Rangers are on a level financial playing field after the latter joined the former in the group stage of this season's Champions League. (Record) external-link

Ross County attacker Jordy Hiwula believes Saturday's 4-0 defeat by Rangers "could have been a lot different" after Ibrox defender James Sands escaped a possible red card for his challenge on the forward. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson does not think Saints were overly physical, despite having to make substitutions at Tynecastle. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Heart of Midlothian plan to be "more aggressive" in the transfer market this week after picking up three injuries in Sunday's win over St Johnstone. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Manager Callum Davidson is angered by St Johnstone's "basic mistakes" in their 3-2 Edinburgh loss. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen attacker Vicente Besuijen targets more goals and entertainment after opening his account for the season in Saturday's 5-0 defeat of Livingston (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Forward Christian Doidge is keen to stay at Hibernian, despite limited game time this season. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link