Uefa confirms Champions League, Europa League and Conference fixtures
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Celtic will host defending champions Real Madrid when the Champions League gets under way on 6 September.
Uefa has confirmed the fixture list for this season's competition following Thursday's draw.
Chelsea travel to face Dinamo Zagreb earlier that day, in one of two 17:45 BST kick offs, and Manchester City are at Sevilla at 20:00 BST.
Three more British clubs, Liverpool, Rangers and Tottenham, start their campaigns the following day.
Rangers go to Ajax for a 17:45 kick-off on 7 September, while Liverpool are at Napoli at 20:00 with Tottenham kicking off at the same time at home to Marseille.
Premier League and Scottish Premiership runners-up Liverpool and Rangers are both in Group A and their first meeting will be on matchday three at Anfield at 20:00 on 4 October.
The return fixture at Ibrox takes place the following week, at 20:00 on 12 October.
The last group stage games take place on 1 and 2 November.
The final will be held at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, on 10 June 2023.
In the Europa League, the opening round of fixtures on 8 September see Arsenal travel to FC Zurich for a 17:45 kick-off while Manchester United play Real Sociedad at home at 20:00.
Hearts face Istanbul Basaksehir at Tynecastle at 17:45 the same day in the Europa Conference League, with West Ham playing FCSB of Romania at home at 20:00.
Champions League fixtures (all times BST)
6 Sep - 17:45 Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea
6 Sep - 20:00 Celtic v Real Madrid
6 Sep - 20:00 Sevilla v Manchester City
7 Sep - 17:45 Ajax v Rangers
7 Sep - 20:00 Napoli v Liverpool
7 Sep - 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Marseille
13 Sep - 17:45 Sporting v Tottenham Hotspur
13 Sep - 20:00 Liverpool v Ajax
13 Sep - 20:00 Rangers v Napoli
14 Sep - 17:45 Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic
14 Sep - 20:00 Chelsea v Salzburg
14 Sep - 20:00 Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund
4 Oct - 20:00 Liverpool v Rangers FC
4 Oct - 20:00 Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham Hotspur
5 Oct - 17:45 RB Leipzig v Celtic
5 Oct - 20:00 Chelsea v AC Milan
5 Oct - 20:00 Manchester City v FC Copenhagen
11 Oct - 17:45 FC Copenhagen v Manchester City
11 Oct - 20:00 AC Milan v Chelsea
11 Oct - 20:00 Celtic v RB Leipzig
12 Oct - 20:00 Rangers v Liverpool
12 Oct - 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Eintracht Frankfurt
25 Oct - 17:45 Salzburg v Chelsea
25 Oct - 20:00 Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk
25 Oct - 20:00 Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City
26 Oct - 20:00 Napoli v Rangers
26 Oct - 20:00 Ajax v Liverpool
26 Oct - 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting
1 Nov - 20:00 Liverpool v Napoli
1 Nov - 20:00 Rangers v Ajax
1 Nov - 20:00 Marseille v Tottenham Hotspur
2 Nov - 18:45 Real Madrid - Celtic
2 Nov - 20:00 Chelsea - Dinamo Zagreb
2 Nov - 20:00 Manchester City v Sevilla
Europa League fixtures
8 Sep - 17:45 FC Zurich v Arsenal
8 Sep - 20:00 Manchester United - Real Sociedad
15 Sep - 17:45 Sheriff Tiraspol v Manchester United
15 Sep - 20:00 Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven
6 Oct - 17:45 Omonoia v Manchester United
6 Oct - 20:00 Arsenal v Bodo/Glimt
13 Oct - 17:45 Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal
13 Oct - 20:00 Manchester United v Omonoia
27 Oct - 17:45 PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal
27 Oct - 20:00 Manchester United v Sheriff Tiraspol
3 Nov - 17:45 Real Sociedad v Manchester United
3 Nov - 20:00 Arsenal v FC Zurich
Europa Conference League fixtures
8 Sep - 17:45 Hearts v İstanbul Basaksehir
8 Sep - 20:00 West Ham United v FCSB
15 Sep - 20:00 RFS v Hearts
15 Sep - 20:00 Silkeborg v West Ham United
6 Oct - 17:45 Anderlecht v West Ham United
6 Oct - 20:00 Hearts v Fiorentina
13 Oct - 17:45 Fiorentina v Hearts
13 Oct - 20:00 West Ham United v Anderlecht
27 Oct - 20:00 Hearts v RFS
27 Oct - 20:00 West Ham United v Silkeborg
3 Nov - 15:30 İstanbul Basaksehir v Hearts
3 Nov - 20:00 FCSB v West Ham United
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment