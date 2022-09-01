Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe said he was "sickened" by the last-gasp Premier League defeat at Liverpool on Thursday

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle United duo Allan Saint-Maximin and Bruno Guimaraes are both "close" to a return from injury, according to head coach Eddie Howe.

Alexander Isak is expected to recover from a dead leg sustained in the defeat at Liverpool on Wednesday but Callum Wilson remains out.

Crystal Palace have no new injury concerns for the trip to Anfield, with Odsonne Edouard and Jordan Ayew in contention to start.

James McArthur remains out.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle United are looking to win consecutive league games against Crystal Palace for the first time since October 2017.

Crystal Palace have won on two of their last four visits to St James' Park following a run of two victories in 17 league away games between 1964 and 2017.

Newcastle have scored just 11 goals in the last 13 Premier League meetings overall.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have only lost one of their last 12 Premier League games at St James' Park (W8, D3), a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in April.

The Magpies can remain unbeaten their opening three home fixtures of a Premier League campaign for the first time in 10 years.

However, they could equal their longest winless run under Eddie Howe of five league matches.

The Magpies are averaging 13 shots per game in the Premier League this season, their highest since 2013-14. Their average of five shots on target per game is their highest in the competition since 2002-03.

Alexander Isak could become only the second Newcastle player to score in his first two Premier League games for the club, emulating Les Ferdinand in August 1995.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have picked up one point from their last three away league fixture despite opening the scoring (and leading at half-time) in each game. No team in Premier League history has led at half-time and yet failed to win four consecutive away matches.

They have won only four of their 21 Premier League away fixtures under Patrick Vieira (D8, L9).

Palace have dropped 10 points from leading positions over their last seven Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 28.

The Eagles dropped seven points after going in front this season, failing to win any of their three games in which they've scored first (D2, L1).

Wilfried Zaha has scored 13 goals in 20 Premier League games so far in 2022 - only Tottenham duo Harry Kane (17) and Son Heung-Min (15) have scored more in the calendar year.

Zaha has scored in all seven of Palace's Premier League wins in 2022.

My Newcastle United line-up Predict Newcastle's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Crystal Palace line-up Predict Crystal Palace's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team