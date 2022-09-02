Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tottenham have lost only once in their last 16 Premier League games

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham pair Cristian Romero and Rodrigo Bentancur have been passed fit.

Romero is back in training following a groin issue, while Bentancur has been observing concussion protocol after being forced off against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Fulham's on-loan defender Shane Duffy is back after missing the midweek game against parent club Brighton.

Deadline-day signings Willian, Dan James, Carlos Vinicius and Layvin Kurzawa await their debuts.

Harry Wilson and Manor Solomon remain out with knee problems.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Fulham's start to the season has surprised me - Spurs will win this but they'll be tested.

Prediction: 3-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Spurs have taken 34 points out of 39 in their last 13 Premier League encounters with Fulham and have lost only one of those games.

Fulham have won at Spurs just once in their last 12 attempts and have lost eight of those fixtures.

The Cottagers have scored only five goals in their last 12 games at Spurs and have not managed more than one goal in any of those matches.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham are currently on an unbeaten streak of 11 matches in the Premier League and have lost only one of their last 16 games in the top flight.

Spurs have not been kept scoreless in their last 10 Premier League outings, scoring 23 goals in that run.

Tottenham have won their last four Premier League London derbies at home, two short of their club-best streak of six.

Son Heung-min has yet to score this season despite 13 attempts on goal.

Fulham

The win against Brighton in midweek was Marco Silva's 100th Premier League game. He has won 34 and lost 45 of those matches.

Aleksandar Mitrovic's strike against Brighton was his 100th league goal for the Cottagers.

Fulham have played 140 games against London teams in the Premier League and have just 26 wins to show for it - the lowest success rate among 10 London teams to have played in the league.

