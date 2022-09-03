Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Erling Haaland has scored 10 goals in his first six Premier League appearances for Manchester City, the joint-fastest a player has reached 10 goals in the competition's history alongside Mick Quinn back in December 1992

Champions Manchester City missed a chance to go top of the Premier League as Leon Bailey's equaliser earned Aston Villa an excellent draw at Villa Park.

The league's top goalscorer Erling Haaland got his 10th goal in six games when he was in the right place at the back post to volley in Kevin de Bruyne's superb cross.

After scoring in the 50th minute, Haaland had another two efforts saved by Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez and De Bruyne also hit the crossbar with a 22-yard free-kick.

Those missed chances proved costly as Bailey struck a sweet first-time shot into the top corner from Jacob Ramsey's square pass to make it 1-1 in the 74th minute.

Villa thought they had scored a winner when Philippe Coutinho put the ball in the net off the underside of the bar but the assistant referee had already put his flag up for offside.

City would have moved above Arsenal, who play at Manchester United on Sunday, with a win, but instead are second, one point behind the Gunners.

Gerrard's Villa show fighting spirit to earn draw

Steven Gerrard's Villa had only won one of their first five matches of the season and had been booed off after their last game at Villa Park, a 1-0 loss to West Ham.

The pressure was mounting on the former England midfielder after a 2-1 loss at Arsenal in midweek left Villa 19th in the table, but this point was enough to take them out of the relegation zone and to 17th.

But Gerrard, who called for his side to "surprise the footballing world", will be delighted with the spirit and fight his team showed to come back from a goal down as City, champions four times in the past five years, looked to claim their fifth win of the season.

City had 73% possession but Bailey scored with Villa's only shot on target in a result that Gerrard will hope will kick-start their campaign.

Meanwhile Pep Guardiola will see this as two points dropped for City and will wonder how his team did not claim the win.

The visitors should have gone ahead in only the fourth minute but England defender Kyle Walker shot wastefully wide with only Martinez to beat.

Haaland, a £51m summer signing from Borussia Dortmund, had scored back-to-back hat-tricks in City's wins over Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest and only touched the ball 10 times in the first half.

However, he showed his class within five minutes of the restart by scoring from close range after De Bruyne's cross had looped over Martinez.

Haaland became a handful for the home defence and twice was denied by Martinez and also won a free-kick, which De Bruyne hit the bar with.

Villa's equaliser came against the run of play but City still had chances to win it late on but Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden both missed opportunities as Villa held on for the draw.

Player of the match De Bruyne Kevin De Bruyne with an average of 8.20 Aston Villa Aston Villa Aston Villa

Man City Manchester City Manchester City Aston Villa Avg Squad number 31 Player name Bailey Average rating 7.19 Squad number 1 Player name Martínez Average rating 7.08 Squad number 18 Player name Young Average rating 6.83 Squad number 41 Player name J Ramsey Average rating 6.73 Squad number 11 Player name Watkins Average rating 6.72 Squad number 5 Player name Mings Average rating 6.63 Squad number 7 Player name McGinn Average rating 6.54 Squad number 6 Player name Douglas Luiz Average rating 6.52 Squad number 44 Player name Kamara Average rating 6.42 Squad number 27 Player name Digne Average rating 6.35 Squad number 23 Player name Philippe Coutinho Average rating 6.31 Squad number 4 Player name Konsa Average rating 6.22 Squad number 2 Player name Cash Average rating 5.94 Squad number 10 Player name Buendía Average rating 5.92 Manchester City Avg Squad number 17 Player name De Bruyne Average rating 8.20 Squad number 9 Player name Haaland Average rating 7.07 Squad number 20 Player name Bernardo Silva Average rating 5.75 Squad number 8 Player name Gündogan Average rating 5.66 Squad number 31 Player name Ederson Average rating 5.57 Squad number 5 Player name Stones Average rating 5.52 Squad number 3 Player name Rúben Dias Average rating 5.41 Squad number 47 Player name Foden Average rating 5.33 Squad number 7 Player name João Cancelo Average rating 5.07 Squad number 16 Player name Rodri Average rating 5.04 Squad number 6 Player name Aké Average rating 4.83 Squad number 26 Player name Mahrez Average rating 4.70 Squad number 2 Player name Walker Average rating 4.56

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Aston Villa Formation 4-3-2-1 1 Martínez 2 Cash 4 Konsa 5 Mings 27 Digne 6 Douglas Luiz 44 Kamara 7 McGinn 31 Bailey 41 J Ramsey 11 Watkins 1 Martínez

2 Cash Booked at 26mins Substituted for Young at 27' minutes

4 Konsa

5 Mings

27 Digne Booked at 71mins

6 Douglas Luiz

44 Kamara

7 McGinn Substituted for Coutinho at 65' minutes

31 Bailey Substituted for Buendía at 90+1' minutes

41 J Ramsey

11 Watkins Substitutes 9 Ings

10 Buendía

16 Chambers

17 Augustinsson

18 Young

20 Bednarek

23 Coutinho

25 Olsen

35 Archer Man City Formation 4-3-3 31 Ederson 2 Walker 5 Stones 3 Rúben Dias 7 Cancelo 17 De Bruyne 16 Rodri 8 Gündogan 20 Bernardo Silva 9 Haaland 47 Foden 31 Ederson

2 Walker Substituted for Aké at 80' minutes

5 Stones

3 Rúben Dias

7 Cancelo

17 De Bruyne

16 Rodri

8 Gündogan

20 Bernardo Silva Substituted for Mahrez at 73' minutes

9 Haaland

47 Foden Substitutes 6 Aké

10 Grealish

18 Ortega

19 Álvarez

21 Gómez

26 Mahrez

80 Palmer

82 Lewis

97 Wilson-Esbrand Referee: Simon Hooper Attendance: 41,830 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Manchester City 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Manchester City 1. Post update John Stones (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa). Post update Foul by Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City). Post update Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Aston Villa. Emiliano Buendía replaces Leon Bailey. Post update Offside, Manchester City. Phil Foden tries a through ball, but João Cancelo is caught offside. Post update Attempt saved. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Cancelo. Post update Offside, Manchester City. Erling Haaland tries a through ball, but Ilkay Gündogan is caught offside. Post update Attempt missed. Rodri (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Post update Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City). Post update Ashley Young (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Nathan Aké replaces Kyle Walker. Post update Offside, Aston Villa. Ollie Watkins tries a through ball, but Philippe Coutinho is caught offside. goal Goal! Goal! Aston Villa 1, Manchester City 1. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jacob Ramsey. Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Riyad Mahrez replaces Bernardo Silva. Post update Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa). Booking Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Page 1 of 4 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward