Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Manchester City 1.
Champions Manchester City missed a chance to go top of the Premier League as Leon Bailey's equaliser earned Aston Villa an excellent draw at Villa Park.
The league's top goalscorer Erling Haaland got his 10th goal in six games when he was in the right place at the back post to volley in Kevin de Bruyne's superb cross.
After scoring in the 50th minute, Haaland had another two efforts saved by Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez and De Bruyne also hit the crossbar with a 22-yard free-kick.
Those missed chances proved costly as Bailey struck a sweet first-time shot into the top corner from Jacob Ramsey's square pass to make it 1-1 in the 74th minute.
Villa thought they had scored a winner when Philippe Coutinho put the ball in the net off the underside of the bar but the assistant referee had already put his flag up for offside.
City would have moved above Arsenal, who play at Manchester United on Sunday, with a win, but instead are second, one point behind the Gunners.
Gerrard's Villa show fighting spirit to earn draw
Steven Gerrard's Villa had only won one of their first five matches of the season and had been booed off after their last game at Villa Park, a 1-0 loss to West Ham.
The pressure was mounting on the former England midfielder after a 2-1 loss at Arsenal in midweek left Villa 19th in the table, but this point was enough to take them out of the relegation zone and to 17th.
But Gerrard, who called for his side to "surprise the footballing world", will be delighted with the spirit and fight his team showed to come back from a goal down as City, champions four times in the past five years, looked to claim their fifth win of the season.
City had 73% possession but Bailey scored with Villa's only shot on target in a result that Gerrard will hope will kick-start their campaign.
Meanwhile Pep Guardiola will see this as two points dropped for City and will wonder how his team did not claim the win.
The visitors should have gone ahead in only the fourth minute but England defender Kyle Walker shot wastefully wide with only Martinez to beat.
Haaland, a £51m summer signing from Borussia Dortmund, had scored back-to-back hat-tricks in City's wins over Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest and only touched the ball 10 times in the first half.
However, he showed his class within five minutes of the restart by scoring from close range after De Bruyne's cross had looped over Martinez.
Haaland became a handful for the home defence and twice was denied by Martinez and also won a free-kick, which De Bruyne hit the bar with.
Villa's equaliser came against the run of play but City still had chances to win it late on but Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden both missed opportunities as Villa held on for the draw.
Player of the match
De BruyneKevin De Bruyne
Aston Villa
Avg
- Squad number31Player nameBaileyAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number1Player nameMartínezAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number41Player nameJ RamseyAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
6.72
- Squad number5Player nameMingsAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number44Player nameKamaraAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number27Player nameDigneAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number23Player namePhilippe CoutinhoAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number4Player nameKonsaAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number2Player nameCashAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number10Player nameBuendíaAverage rating
5.92
Manchester City
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameDe BruyneAverage rating
8.20
- Squad number9Player nameHaalandAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number20Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number8Player nameGündoganAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
5.57
- Squad number5Player nameStonesAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number3Player nameRúben DiasAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number47Player nameFodenAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number7Player nameJoão CanceloAverage rating
5.07
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number6Player nameAkéAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number26Player nameMahrezAverage rating
4.70
- Squad number2Player nameWalkerAverage rating
4.56
Line-ups
Aston Villa
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 1Martínez
- 2CashBooked at 26minsSubstituted forYoungat 27'minutes
- 4Konsa
- 5Mings
- 27DigneBooked at 71mins
- 6Douglas Luiz
- 44Kamara
- 7McGinnSubstituted forCoutinhoat 65'minutes
- 31BaileySubstituted forBuendíaat 90+1'minutes
- 41J Ramsey
- 11Watkins
Substitutes
- 9Ings
- 10Buendía
- 16Chambers
- 17Augustinsson
- 18Young
- 20Bednarek
- 23Coutinho
- 25Olsen
- 35Archer
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Ederson
- 2WalkerSubstituted forAkéat 80'minutes
- 5Stones
- 3Rúben Dias
- 7Cancelo
- 17De Bruyne
- 16Rodri
- 8Gündogan
- 20Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forMahrezat 73'minutes
- 9Haaland
- 47Foden
Substitutes
- 6Aké
- 10Grealish
- 18Ortega
- 19Álvarez
- 21Gómez
- 26Mahrez
- 80Palmer
- 82Lewis
- 97Wilson-Esbrand
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 41,830
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Manchester City 1.
Post update
John Stones (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa).
Post update
Foul by Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City).
Post update
Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Emiliano Buendía replaces Leon Bailey.
Post update
Offside, Manchester City. Phil Foden tries a through ball, but João Cancelo is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Cancelo.
Post update
Offside, Manchester City. Erling Haaland tries a through ball, but Ilkay Gündogan is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rodri (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).
Post update
Ashley Young (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Nathan Aké replaces Kyle Walker.
Post update
Offside, Aston Villa. Ollie Watkins tries a through ball, but Philippe Coutinho is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 1, Manchester City 1. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jacob Ramsey.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Riyad Mahrez replaces Bernardo Silva.
Post update
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa).
Booking
Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
