Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester City: Champions miss chance to go top of table

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport at Villa Park

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland has scored 10 goals in his first six Premier League appearances for Manchester City, the joint-fastest a player has reached 10 goals in the competition's history alongside Mick Quinn back in December 1992

Champions Manchester City missed a chance to go top of the Premier League as Leon Bailey's equaliser earned Aston Villa an excellent draw at Villa Park.

The league's top goalscorer Erling Haaland got his 10th goal in six games when he was in the right place at the back post to volley in Kevin de Bruyne's superb cross.

After scoring in the 50th minute, Haaland had another two efforts saved by Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez and De Bruyne also hit the crossbar with a 22-yard free-kick.

Those missed chances proved costly as Bailey struck a sweet first-time shot into the top corner from Jacob Ramsey's square pass to make it 1-1 in the 74th minute.

Villa thought they had scored a winner when Philippe Coutinho put the ball in the net off the underside of the bar but the assistant referee had already put his flag up for offside.

City would have moved above Arsenal, who play at Manchester United on Sunday, with a win, but instead are second, one point behind the Gunners.

Gerrard's Villa show fighting spirit to earn draw

Steven Gerrard's Villa had only won one of their first five matches of the season and had been booed off after their last game at Villa Park, a 1-0 loss to West Ham.

The pressure was mounting on the former England midfielder after a 2-1 loss at Arsenal in midweek left Villa 19th in the table, but this point was enough to take them out of the relegation zone and to 17th.

But Gerrard, who called for his side to "surprise the footballing world", will be delighted with the spirit and fight his team showed to come back from a goal down as City, champions four times in the past five years, looked to claim their fifth win of the season.

City had 73% possession but Bailey scored with Villa's only shot on target in a result that Gerrard will hope will kick-start their campaign.

Meanwhile Pep Guardiola will see this as two points dropped for City and will wonder how his team did not claim the win.

The visitors should have gone ahead in only the fourth minute but England defender Kyle Walker shot wastefully wide with only Martinez to beat.

Haaland, a £51m summer signing from Borussia Dortmund, had scored back-to-back hat-tricks in City's wins over Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest and only touched the ball 10 times in the first half.

However, he showed his class within five minutes of the restart by scoring from close range after De Bruyne's cross had looped over Martinez.

Haaland became a handful for the home defence and twice was denied by Martinez and also won a free-kick, which De Bruyne hit the bar with.

Villa's equaliser came against the run of play but City still had chances to win it late on but Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden both missed opportunities as Villa held on for the draw.

Player of the match

De BruyneKevin De Bruyne

with an average of 8.20

Aston Villa

  1. Squad number31Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    7.19

  2. Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    7.08

  3. Squad number18Player nameYoung
    Average rating

    6.83

  4. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey
    Average rating

    6.73

  5. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    6.72

  6. Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    6.63

  7. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    6.54

  8. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    6.52

  9. Squad number44Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    6.42

  10. Squad number27Player nameDigne
    Average rating

    6.35

  11. Squad number23Player namePhilippe Coutinho
    Average rating

    6.31

  12. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    6.22

  13. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    5.94

  14. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    5.92

Manchester City

  1. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    8.20

  2. Squad number9Player nameHaaland
    Average rating

    7.07

  3. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    5.75

  4. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    5.66

  5. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    5.57

  6. Squad number5Player nameStones
    Average rating

    5.52

  7. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    5.41

  8. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    5.33

  9. Squad number7Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    5.07

  10. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    5.04

  11. Squad number6Player nameAké
    Average rating

    4.83

  12. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    4.70

  13. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    4.56

Line-ups

Aston Villa

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1Martínez
  • 2CashBooked at 26minsSubstituted forYoungat 27'minutes
  • 4Konsa
  • 5Mings
  • 27DigneBooked at 71mins
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 44Kamara
  • 7McGinnSubstituted forCoutinhoat 65'minutes
  • 31BaileySubstituted forBuendíaat 90+1'minutes
  • 41J Ramsey
  • 11Watkins

Substitutes

  • 9Ings
  • 10Buendía
  • 16Chambers
  • 17Augustinsson
  • 18Young
  • 20Bednarek
  • 23Coutinho
  • 25Olsen
  • 35Archer

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 2WalkerSubstituted forAkéat 80'minutes
  • 5Stones
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 7Cancelo
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 16Rodri
  • 8Gündogan
  • 20Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forMahrezat 73'minutes
  • 9Haaland
  • 47Foden

Substitutes

  • 6Aké
  • 10Grealish
  • 18Ortega
  • 19Álvarez
  • 21Gómez
  • 26Mahrez
  • 80Palmer
  • 82Lewis
  • 97Wilson-Esbrand
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
41,830

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home3
Away13
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Manchester City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Manchester City 1.

  3. Post update

    John Stones (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City).

  6. Post update

    Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Emiliano Buendía replaces Leon Bailey.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City. Phil Foden tries a through ball, but João Cancelo is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Cancelo.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City. Erling Haaland tries a through ball, but Ilkay Gündogan is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rodri (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).

  13. Post update

    Ashley Young (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Nathan Aké replaces Kyle Walker.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa. Ollie Watkins tries a through ball, but Philippe Coutinho is caught offside.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Aston Villa 1, Manchester City 1. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jacob Ramsey.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Riyad Mahrez replaces Bernardo Silva.

  18. Post update

    Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa).

  20. Booking

    Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

