Aston Villa v Manchester City

Aston Villa have lost half of their 32 top-flight fixtures under head coach Steven Gerrard

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa will monitor Leander Dendoncker, who has joined from Wolves but is struggling with a sore throat.

Jan Bednarek is available following his loan move from Southampton but Diego Carlos is a long-term absentee as he recovers from a torn Achilles.

Manchester City trio Kalvin Phillips, Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake will be assessed after missing out in midweek.

Manuel Akanji, who has signed from Borussia Dortmund, is unlikely to be rushed into the starting line-up.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa are winless in their last 11 top-flight meetings with Manchester City (D1, L10), losing each of the last seven by an aggregate score of 22-5.

City have won 14 of their last 16 league games against Villa (D1, L1) - their only defeat in this run was a 3-2 loss at Villa Park in September 2013.

The champions have won 28 Premier League games against the Villans - against no side do they have a better record.

Aston Villa

Defeat would see Villa lost five of their opening six top-flight matches for the first time since 1986-87, a season which saw them finish bottom.

They have lost 13 Premier League games in 2022, a tally exceeded only by Everton's 15 defeats.

Since March they have won just three of their 16 league games (D3, L10).

Villa have lost half of their 32 top-flight fixtures under Steven Gerrard (W11, D5).

The Villans have lost 15 of their last 16 Premier League games against the reigning champions, with the exception the 7-2 victory over Liverpool in October 2020.

Ollie Watkins has scored five goals in four top-flight appearances versus the reigning champions.

Philippe Coutinho has netted in five of his seven league games against Manchester City.

Manchester City

Manchester City's haul of 19 goals is their highest after five games of a league season.

They are vying to score multiple goals in a 15th successive Premier League fixture, which would equal the record set by Liverpool in 2019.

City are unbeaten in 20 Premier League away games (W15, D5) - there have only been four instances of longer such runs in the competition.

Erling Haaland has scored nine goals in five Premier League appearances. The player to have reached 10 Premier League goals in the fewest appearances is Mick Quinn, who did so in six games for Coventry in 1992.

