Match ends, Everton 0, Liverpool 0.
Everton and Liverpool fought out an eventful Merseyside derby draw at Goodison Park.
In a game that swung from end to end, Tom Davies hit the woodwork for Everton while Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz suffered a similar fate for Liverpool.
Everton keeper Jordan Pickford turned Nunez's shot on to the bar brilliantly and also denied Liverpool substitute Roberto Firmino on three separate occasions while Mohamed Salah hit the post again in the final seconds.
Former Liverpool defender Conor Coady thought he had broken the deadlock against his former club when he turned in debutant Neal Maupay's shot but the goal was disallowed after a lengthy VAR intervention.
As well as Coady's disallowed goal, Everton forced two outstanding saves from Liverpool keeper Alisson as he denied Maupay and Dwight McNeil, whose shot was deflected towards the top corner.
Pickford shows why he's England's best
Jordan Pickford has barely made a mistake for England and yet has to deal with constant noise about his position being under threat.
Manager Gareth Southgate ignores it and Pickford is making his case by displaying the finest form of his career at Everton.
Pickford was magnificent in this goalless draw with a succession of outstanding stops to keep Everton on level terms, although there was also much to admire from Frank Lampard's side in other areas.
He displayed great athleticism to turn Nunez's shot on to the bar in the first half, showed great reflexes and agility in denying Firmino three times, and then pounced at his near post to touch Salah's shot on to the post with virtually the last kick of the game.
It would have been harsh on Pickford to end up on the losing side after a performance that must rank among the finest of his career.
Liverpool still not firing
Liverpool may have picked up successive Premier League wins against Bournemouth and Newcastle United but there is still something missing from the team that chased four trophies right to the end of last season, winning the FA Cup and EFL Cup.
Some of Liverpool's big players are nowhere near their best - and although Jurgen Klopp's side had plenty of chances here, Everton also troubled them.
Fabinho laboured once more in midfield with the youth of Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho alongside him, although the latter only last 45 minutes.
Even though the visitors were denied by the woodwork three times, as well as by the inspired Pickford, this was still way short of their best.
Trent Alexander-Arnold was disappointing once more before he was substituted and while Liverpool carried threat, they were also vulnerable at the back with Virgil van Dijk shown a yellow card for a crude challenge on Amadou Onana.
Klopp will be delighted to have seen Diogo Jota back in action as substitute late on but the overall result will disappoint a manager so well versed in victory over recent years, with only two wins and nine points - the German's lowest points tally with Liverpool after six Premier League games.
Line-ups
Everton
Formation 4-3-3
- 1PickfordBooked at 90mins
- 3Patterson
- 30Coady
- 2Tarkowski
- 19Mykolenko
- 26DaviesSubstituted forGueyeat 62'minutes
- 8OnanaBooked at 38mins
- 17Iwobi
- 11Gray
- 20Maupay
- 10GordonSubstituted forMcNeilat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Keane
- 6Allan
- 7McNeil
- 15Begovic
- 23Coleman
- 27Gueye
- 29Vinagre
- 33Rondón
- 56Mills
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-ArnoldSubstituted forMilnerat 59'minutes
- 2Gomez
- 4van DijkBooked at 76mins
- 21TsimikasSubstituted forRobertsonat 59'minutes
- 19ElliottSubstituted forMatipat 80'minutes
- 3FabinhoBooked at 90mins
- 28Freitas Gouveia CarvalhoSubstituted forFirminoat 45'minutes
- 11Salah
- 27NúñezSubstituted forJotaat 80'minutes
- 23Díaz
Substitutes
- 7Milner
- 9Firmino
- 13Adrián
- 20Jota
- 26Robertson
- 29Arthur
- 32Matip
- 43Bajcetic
- 47Phillips
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 39,240
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home7
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton 0, Liverpool 0.
Booking
Jordan Pickford (Everton) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Diogo Jota.
Post update
Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luis Díaz.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Jota.
Booking
Fabinho (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dwight McNeil.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luis Díaz (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabinho.
Post update
Foul by Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).
Post update
Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
Post update
Hand ball by Luis Díaz (Liverpool).
Post update
Foul by Luis Díaz (Liverpool).
Post update
Idrissa Gueye (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Alisson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dwight McNeil (Everton) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neal Maupay.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Dwight McNeil replaces Anthony Gordon.
