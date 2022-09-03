Close menu
Premier League
EvertonEverton0LiverpoolLiverpool0

Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Both sides hit woodwork in goalless draw

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Goodison Park

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Coady's disallowed goal
Everton v Liverpool has seen more goalless draws than any fixture in English top-flight history (36)

Everton and Liverpool fought out an eventful Merseyside derby draw at Goodison Park.

In a game that swung from end to end, Tom Davies hit the woodwork for Everton while Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz suffered a similar fate for Liverpool.

Everton keeper Jordan Pickford turned Nunez's shot on to the bar brilliantly and also denied Liverpool substitute Roberto Firmino on three separate occasions while Mohamed Salah hit the post again in the final seconds.

Former Liverpool defender Conor Coady thought he had broken the deadlock against his former club when he turned in debutant Neal Maupay's shot but the goal was disallowed after a lengthy VAR intervention.

As well as Coady's disallowed goal, Everton forced two outstanding saves from Liverpool keeper Alisson as he denied Maupay and Dwight McNeil, whose shot was deflected towards the top corner.

Pickford shows why he's England's best

Frank Lampard hails Everton's spirit in derby draw

Jordan Pickford has barely made a mistake for England and yet has to deal with constant noise about his position being under threat.

Manager Gareth Southgate ignores it and Pickford is making his case by displaying the finest form of his career at Everton.

Pickford was magnificent in this goalless draw with a succession of outstanding stops to keep Everton on level terms, although there was also much to admire from Frank Lampard's side in other areas.

He displayed great athleticism to turn Nunez's shot on to the bar in the first half, showed great reflexes and agility in denying Firmino three times, and then pounced at his near post to touch Salah's shot on to the post with virtually the last kick of the game.

It would have been harsh on Pickford to end up on the losing side after a performance that must rank among the finest of his career.

Liverpool still not firing

Jurgen Klopp praises Alisson Becker for 'insane' save

Liverpool may have picked up successive Premier League wins against Bournemouth and Newcastle United but there is still something missing from the team that chased four trophies right to the end of last season, winning the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

Some of Liverpool's big players are nowhere near their best - and although Jurgen Klopp's side had plenty of chances here, Everton also troubled them.

Fabinho laboured once more in midfield with the youth of Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho alongside him, although the latter only last 45 minutes.

Even though the visitors were denied by the woodwork three times, as well as by the inspired Pickford, this was still way short of their best.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was disappointing once more before he was substituted and while Liverpool carried threat, they were also vulnerable at the back with Virgil van Dijk shown a yellow card for a crude challenge on Amadou Onana.

Klopp will be delighted to have seen Diogo Jota back in action as substitute late on but the overall result will disappoint a manager so well versed in victory over recent years, with only two wins and nine points - the German's lowest points tally with Liverpool after six Premier League games.

Line-ups

Everton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1PickfordBooked at 90mins
  • 3Patterson
  • 30Coady
  • 2Tarkowski
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 26DaviesSubstituted forGueyeat 62'minutes
  • 8OnanaBooked at 38mins
  • 17Iwobi
  • 11Gray
  • 20Maupay
  • 10GordonSubstituted forMcNeilat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Keane
  • 6Allan
  • 7McNeil
  • 15Begovic
  • 23Coleman
  • 27Gueye
  • 29Vinagre
  • 33Rondón
  • 56Mills

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-ArnoldSubstituted forMilnerat 59'minutes
  • 2Gomez
  • 4van DijkBooked at 76mins
  • 21TsimikasSubstituted forRobertsonat 59'minutes
  • 19ElliottSubstituted forMatipat 80'minutes
  • 3FabinhoBooked at 90mins
  • 28Freitas Gouveia CarvalhoSubstituted forFirminoat 45'minutes
  • 11Salah
  • 27NúñezSubstituted forJotaat 80'minutes
  • 23Díaz

Substitutes

  • 7Milner
  • 9Firmino
  • 13Adrián
  • 20Jota
  • 26Robertson
  • 29Arthur
  • 32Matip
  • 43Bajcetic
  • 47Phillips
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
39,240

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home14
Away23
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home7
Away9
Fouls
Home7
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton 0, Liverpool 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton 0, Liverpool 0.

  3. Booking

    Jordan Pickford (Everton) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Diogo Jota.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luis Díaz.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Jota.

  8. Booking

    Fabinho (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dwight McNeil.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luis Díaz (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabinho.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).

  13. Post update

    Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Luis Díaz (Liverpool).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Luis Díaz (Liverpool).

  17. Post update

    Idrissa Gueye (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Alisson.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dwight McNeil (Everton) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neal Maupay.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Dwight McNeil replaces Anthony Gordon.

Top Stories