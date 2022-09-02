Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Ruben Neves (right) is the only player left from the Wolves side which won promotion in 2018

Wolves' new £15million signing from Stuttgart, 6ft 7in Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic, could make his debut.

Midfielder Boubacar Traore awaits his first appearance after joining on loan from Metz.

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia could be out for six weeks after suffering a muscle strain in midweek against Chelsea.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Duje Caleta-Car could come into contention after joining on deadline day.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Wolves need a win and I think they'll get it this weekend. Southampton will push them, though.

Prediction: 2-1

Chris Sutton's full predictions v rapper Juice Menace

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves have won their last three Premier League games against Southampton, and four of the last five.

Southampton have not won an away match at Wolves in their last six attempts - their last Molineux victory was a 6-0 triumph in the Championship in March 2007.

Wolves

Wolves have drawn their last three Premier League home games, including one from last season.

They are also winless in 12 Premier League fixtures, which is the longest current run by any side in the top flight.

Wolves have scored just twice this season and both were opening goals in games they failed to win - the defeat to Leeds and the draw with Newcastle.

Southampton

Southampton's win at Leicester offers them the chance to record back-to-back top-flight away wins for the first time since June 2020.

Saints have not kept a clean sheet on the road in the league in their last 16 attempts, equalling their longest such streak in the Premier League.

Since the beginning of last season, James Ward-Prowse has netted 10 of his 11 Premier League goals in away matches. Only Mohamed Salah (13) and Harry Kane (12) have scored as many top-flight away goals in that time period.

My Wolverhampton Wanderers line-up Predict Wolves' starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team