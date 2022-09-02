Close menu
Premier League
BrentfordBrentford15:00LeedsLeeds United
Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

Brentford v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank says captain Pontus Jansson has a good chance of playing on Saturday

TEAM NEWS

Brentford defender Pontus Jansson is in contention to return following two games out with a foot injury.

Midfielder Christian Norgaard will be assessed on Friday after missing the draw with Crystal Palace due to injury.

Leeds forward Rodrigo is expected to miss around four weeks after dislocating his shoulder in Tuesday's draw with Everton.

Patrick Bamford could start after coming off the bench in midweek, while Liam Cooper may also feature.

Brentford midfielder Josh Dasilva applauds supporters following the Premier League draw against Crystal Palace

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Brentford are winless in four league games against Leeds (D2, L2), including a 2-1 defeat in this fixture on the final day of last season.
  • That win for Leeds ended a run of 11 games without a victory in this fixture.
  • The Whites scored a 90th-minute goal in each meeting last season: Patrick Bamford earned a 2-2 draw at home, while Jack Harrison scored the second in a 2-1 away win.
  • Leeds could win consecutive away games against the Bees for the first time in their league history.

Brentford

  • Brentford have lost just one of their last seven home league games (W4, D2), keeping five clean sheets and conceding just three goals.
  • Their tally of six clean sheets at home in 2022 is bettered only by Liverpool's eight. In contrast, the Bees are currently on a run of 19 consecutive Premier League away games without a clean sheet.
  • They have scored in each of their last eight Premier League games. It's their longest scoring streak in the top flight since a run of 24 between October 1938 and March 1939.
  • Brentford have had 10 different players score or assist a Premier League goal this season. Only Liverpool, with 11, have had more.
  • Ivan Toney has scored 49 goals in 95 appearances for Brentford in all competitions, at least 32 more than any other player at the club since he joined in 2020. The last player to net 50 for the Bees was Clayton Donaldson (53 between 2011 and 2014).

Leeds United

  • Leeds United have lost just one of their last eight matches in all competitions.
  • In 2022, Leeds are unbeaten in all nine Premier League matches in which they scored the opening goal (W6, D3).
  • Since returning to the Premier League in 2020, all five of Leeds' league defeats from a winning position were against London opposition.
  • However, they have won two of their last four league games in London, as many as they had in their previous 28 visits.
  • The Whites can win consecutive league games in the capital for the first time since beating Leyton Orient and Millwall in April 2008 in League One.
  • Leeds have conceded five goals in their five Premier League games this season - one in each match. They let in five in their opening game alone last season, and averaged 2.1 goals conceded across the whole campaign.
  • Leeds have committed a league-high 65 fouls this season.
  • The injured Rodrigo has scored four and assisted one of Leeds' eight Premier League goals this season.
  • Patrick Bamford is one short of 100 career league goals.

My Brentford line-up

Predict Brentford's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

My Leeds United line-up

Predict Leeds' starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

Saturday 3rd September 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal5500134915
2Man City54101951413
3Tottenham5320104611
4Brighton531163310
5Man Utd530257-29
6Liverpool522115698
7Leeds52218538
8Fulham52218718
9Southampton521279-27
10Chelsea521268-27
11Brentford513110736
12Newcastle51317616
13Crystal Palace512279-25
14West Ham511326-44
15Nottm Forest5113211-94
16Bournemouth5113216-144
17Everton503246-23
18Wolves503224-23
19Aston Villa510449-53
20Leicester5014611-51
View full Premier League table

