Kevin van Veen missed a first-half penalty as Motherwell were held to a draw by winless Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership.

Van Veen's spot-kick - awarded for a handball - was saved by United keeper Carljohan Eriksson, and was one of many chances spurned by the Dutch striker.

Motherwell's top scorer also hit the bar and missed a close-range header as his side somehow failed to score.

United were limited but bounce back from last week's 9-0 defeat by Celtic.

Stevie Hammell had won three of his four league games since taking charge at Motherwell, principally powered by Van Veen, who had scored in his last four league games as well as a hat-trick on Wednesday in the League Cup.

The Dutchman could have easily netted another three at Fir Park in the first-half alone, but could not finish the big moments when they came his way.

He had an opportunity to lash in his eighth goal of the season when Jamie McGrath was penalised for blocking a cross with his arm, but his penalty to the right of Eriksson was a comfortable height for the goalkeeper, who guessed the direction correctly.

Minutes later and Van Veen slipped his marker to get on the end of a brilliant cross, only to head straight at Eriksson from close range, and then he smacked the bar after a delicious through ball from Ross Tierney set him free.

After the break, United captain Ryan Edwards stopped another of his shots nestling in the bottom corner with a brilliant block.

The visitors - playing their first league game after head coach Jack Ross was sacked following the 9-0 loss to Celtic - offered little in attack and were fortunate to leave with a point.

Steven Fletcher's low header before the break was their best opportunity, though they did improve towards the end as Liam Smith and Charlie Mulgrew missed opportunities.

Player of the match - Carljohan Eriksson

Van Veen was the best player on the pitch, but he could not find a way past Eriksson, who saved his penalty

Hammell's impact clear to see - analysis

Motherwell should have won this game. The home side played the better football, and again showed their ability to build some fluid moves from the back.

Hammell's coaching is clearly having an impact on a side which looked lost at the start of the season under Graham Alexander.

Van Veen did everything but score and on another day they would have taken all three points, with Matt Penney and Paul McGinn getting down the flanks to put crosses into the box.

As for United, a clean sheet and a point is progress for interim boss Liam Fox, adding to the League Cup win over Livingston on Wednesday.

However, nobody will be getting carried away. They were fortunate not to concede at least one goal, and they didn't look like adding to their two league goals for large spells of the game.

It was an improvement on recent outings, but Fox will have to get the team playing better if he's to take the job on permanently.

What they said

Motherwell manager Stevie Hammell: "I felt we played really well and controlled the majority of the game. There wasn't much [difference] in that game than there was against Inverness [on Wednesday] which we won pretty comfortably.

"I think if we're a little bit more clinical we come away with the three points pretty comfortably today."

Dundee United interim head coach Liam Fox:"I think it's hopefully another step today. It's a very difficult place to come. Motherwell were good.

"They pushed us and really stressed us and put us under serious pressure. So looking at the course of the 90 minutes, I'm pleased we kept a clean sheet."

What's next?

Motherwell are away to Ross County next Saturday (15:00 BST), while United host Hibernian at the same time.

