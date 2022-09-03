Close menu
Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell0Dundee UtdDundee United0

Motherwell 0-0 Dundee United: Kevin van Veen misses first-half penalty for hosts

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland

Kevin van Veen missed a first-half penalty for Motherwell
Kevin van Veen missed a first-half penalty as Motherwell were held to a draw by winless Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership.

Van Veen's spot-kick - awarded for a handball - was saved by United keeper Carljohan Eriksson, and was one of many chances spurned by the Dutch striker.

Motherwell's top scorer also hit the bar and missed a close-range header as his side somehow failed to score.

United were limited but bounce back from last week's 9-0 defeat by Celtic.

Stevie Hammell had won three of his four league games since taking charge at Motherwell, principally powered by Van Veen, who had scored in his last four league games as well as a hat-trick on Wednesday in the League Cup.

The Dutchman could have easily netted another three at Fir Park in the first-half alone, but could not finish the big moments when they came his way.

He had an opportunity to lash in his eighth goal of the season when Jamie McGrath was penalised for blocking a cross with his arm, but his penalty to the right of Eriksson was a comfortable height for the goalkeeper, who guessed the direction correctly.

Minutes later and Van Veen slipped his marker to get on the end of a brilliant cross, only to head straight at Eriksson from close range, and then he smacked the bar after a delicious through ball from Ross Tierney set him free.

After the break, United captain Ryan Edwards stopped another of his shots nestling in the bottom corner with a brilliant block.

The visitors - playing their first league game after head coach Jack Ross was sacked following the 9-0 loss to Celtic - offered little in attack and were fortunate to leave with a point.

Steven Fletcher's low header before the break was their best opportunity, though they did improve towards the end as Liam Smith and Charlie Mulgrew missed opportunities.

Player of the match - Carljohan Eriksson

Motherwell's Joe Efford is involved in a scramble in the box during a cinch Premiership match between Motherwell and Dundee United at Fir Park
Van Veen was the best player on the pitch, but he could not find a way past Eriksson, who saved his penalty

Hammell's impact clear to see - analysis

Motherwell should have won this game. The home side played the better football, and again showed their ability to build some fluid moves from the back.

Hammell's coaching is clearly having an impact on a side which looked lost at the start of the season under Graham Alexander.

Van Veen did everything but score and on another day they would have taken all three points, with Matt Penney and Paul McGinn getting down the flanks to put crosses into the box.

As for United, a clean sheet and a point is progress for interim boss Liam Fox, adding to the League Cup win over Livingston on Wednesday.

However, nobody will be getting carried away. They were fortunate not to concede at least one goal, and they didn't look like adding to their two league goals for large spells of the game.

It was an improvement on recent outings, but Fox will have to get the team playing better if he's to take the job on permanently.

What they said

Motherwell manager Stevie Hammell: "I felt we played really well and controlled the majority of the game. There wasn't much [difference] in that game than there was against Inverness [on Wednesday] which we won pretty comfortably.

"I think if we're a little bit more clinical we come away with the three points pretty comfortably today."

Dundee United interim head coach Liam Fox:"I think it's hopefully another step today. It's a very difficult place to come. Motherwell were good.

"They pushed us and really stressed us and put us under serious pressure. So looking at the course of the 90 minutes, I'm pleased we kept a clean sheet."

What's next?

Motherwell are away to Ross County next Saturday (15:00 BST), while United host Hibernian at the same time.

Player of the match

GossSean Goss

with an average of 7.63

Motherwell

  1. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    7.63

  2. Squad number15Player nameJohansen
    Average rating

    5.33

  3. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    5.32

  4. Squad number16Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    5.31

  5. Squad number4Player nameLamie
    Average rating

    5.11

  6. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    4.86

  7. Squad number26Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    4.73

  8. Squad number24Player namePenney
    Average rating

    4.70

  9. Squad number8Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    4.62

  10. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    4.41

  11. Squad number11Player nameEfford
    Average rating

    4.25

  12. Squad number17Player nameMcKinstry
    Average rating

    3.77

  13. Squad number29Player nameShields
    Average rating

    3.27

  14. Squad number20Player nameAarons
    Average rating

    3.02

Dundee United

  1. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    7.46

  2. Squad number13Player nameEriksson
    Average rating

    7.09

  3. Squad number9Player nameFletcher
    Average rating

    6.86

  4. Squad number19Player nameLevitt
    Average rating

    6.75

  5. Squad number4Player nameMulgrew
    Average rating

    6.65

  6. Squad number12Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    6.57

  7. Squad number6Player nameGraham
    Average rating

    6.56

  8. Squad number23Player nameHarkes
    Average rating

    6.51

  9. Squad number16Player nameBehich
    Average rating

    6.42

  10. Squad number18Player nameMcGrath
    Average rating

    6.36

  11. Squad number32Player nameWatt
    Average rating

    6.14

  12. Squad number15Player nameMiddleton
    Average rating

    5.62

  13. Squad number14Player nameSibbald
    Average rating

    5.26

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 16McGinnBooked at 69mins
  • 15Johansen
  • 4Lamie
  • 24Penney
  • 27Goss
  • 8SlatteryBooked at 55mins
  • 26TierneySubstituted forAaronsat 74'minutes
  • 11EffordSubstituted forMcKinstryat 73'minutes
  • 9van Veen
  • 7SpittalSubstituted forShieldsat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2O'Donnell
  • 5Mugabi
  • 6Maguire
  • 13Oxborough
  • 17McKinstry
  • 18Cornelius
  • 20Aarons
  • 29Shields
  • 47Ross

Dundee Utd

Formation 5-3-2

  • 13Eriksson
  • 2Smith
  • 12Edwards
  • 4Mulgrew
  • 6Graham
  • 16Behich
  • 18McGrathBooked at 2mins
  • 19LevittSubstituted forSibbaldat 74'minutes
  • 23Harkes
  • 9Fletcher
  • 32WattSubstituted forMiddletonat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3McMann
  • 7Niskanen
  • 14Sibbald
  • 15Middleton
  • 17Meekison
  • 20Anaku
  • 22Freeman
  • 28Anim Cudjoe
  • 31Newman
Referee:
Craig Napier
Attendance:
5,783

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home21
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home16
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Motherwell 0, Dundee United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Motherwell 0, Dundee United 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell).

  5. Post update

    Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Matt Penney.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Liam Smith (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Glenn Middleton with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie McGrath with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Sean Goss.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Liam Smith (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Motherwell. Paul McGinn tries a through ball, but Connor Shields is caught offside.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Connor Shields replaces Blair Spittal.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Matt Penney (Motherwell).

  14. Post update

    Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stuart McKinstry.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Blair Spittal.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ian Harkes (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Aziz Behich.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Sondre Johansen.

